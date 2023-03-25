Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When, in 1969, Richard Avedon decided to go big, he’d intuited that it was either that or, as they say, go home. Avedon had been working as a fashion photographer — arguably the best who ever lived — for more than two decades, first at Harper’s Bazaar, then at Vogue. It wasn’t that he was running out of steam exactly. But something had run its course.

Avedon had a revered rival at Vogue: Irving Penn. That was manageable — stimulating, even. But a younger cohort of boundary-pushing photographers, including Helmut Newton and Guy Bourdin, was making these two elder statesmen of fashion photography look a little past their prime. Meanwhile, the world at large — in the forms of Vietnam, civil rights, the sexual revolution and a spate of assassinations — was collapsing in on whatever it was they all thought they were up to.

It was time to get up to something else. It was time, for Avedon, to go big.

Avedon didn’t leave Vogue until 1988, when Anna Wintour became its editor and canceled his contract. But he had realized by 1969 that something mattered more to him than fashion photography. And so for a time, he put away his Rolleiflex, the portable camera he’d used to capture leggy models leaping in front of the lens, turned to a 8-inch-by-10-inch Deardorff camera mounted on a tripod and set out to make a series of group portraits large enough to adorn the sides of a big rig.

He made four of them over the next two years. Three are on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (through Oct. 1) in a small but gaspingly potent show marking the 100th anniversary of Avedon’s birth. (He died in 2004.)

The first of the “murals,” as he called them, was a group portrait of Andy Warhol and 10 other members of the Factory. Avedon photographed the superstars in his studio over several weeks in the fall of 1969. Clustered together near the center of the image are five naked figures, one of them the transgender actress Candy Darling. The clothes crumpled on the floor at their feet feel oddly eloquent, legible both as statements of liberation and the shadows of their social selves. (I thought of Rabbit Angstrom, in John Updike’s “Rabbit, Run,” enjoying, as he shed his clothes, the way “the flying cloth puts him at the center of a gathering nakedness.”) “You couldn’t keep the clothes on anybody in those years,” Avedon later joked. “Before you could say ‘hello,’ they were nude and ready to ride.”

The other two are group portraits of the Chicago Seven, who were assembled at the Chicago Hilton during their trial (for conspiring to start a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention), and members of the “Mission Council” — the American military and policy leaders of the Vietnam War, whom he photographed at the U.S. Embassy in Saigon. No nudity in either of these — but plenty of implied shadows. The show also includes a smattering of ordinary-size group photographs, including four he took in Saigon in April 1971.

Standing in the long, narrow gallery at the Met is electrifying. Imagine walking into a major museum and seeing three giant murals portraying, respectively, the leading members of the Trump administration, the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement and a selection of, say, today’s biggest social media influencers. Something like that is the general effect.

Together, the murals amount to, if not a picture of society, then certainly a statement about it. They pit establishment power against a new, scruffier and perhaps more vital power. But something more poignant than mere generational conflict is going on here. Tensions exist not only between the pictures but within each one. The Chicago Seven, whose trial was going badly, were beginning to splinter. The Vietnam warmongers knew they were losing and may already have sensed that their infamy would echo through history. Warhol and his Factory entourage, meanwhile, were dealing with the complications of sexual identity, commerce and too many amphetamines. Warhol had been shot by the troubled writer and radical feminist Valerie Solanas less than 18 months earlier and would never fully recover. Avedon captured him here in the early stage of a long creative decline.

As technical feats, Avedon’s murals express their own kind of struggle. They pulse with an almost uncomfortable spirit of rivalry. Conscious that photography was not yet fully accepted as a legitimate art form, Avedon wanted to work on a scale that would compete with group portraits by the likes of Frans Hals and Rembrandt, with large-scale pop and abstract expressionist paintings — and with Times Square billboards. That meant wrestling with the limitations of his medium.

Organizing his subjects and taking the photographs at just the right time was the first challenge: Once film is inserted into an 8-inch-by-10-inch camera, you can no longer use the viewfinder to see what the composition will look like. Enlarging and developing the negatives, Avedon was engaged in a constant battle with dust and other imperfections. Working with a team of assistants, he used the largest available photographic paper and enormous dark room chemical baths.

Unless they’re double-page spreads, fashion photographs commissioned for magazines tend to be in a vertical (portrait) format. In his murals, Avedon wanted the opposite. He wanted something so emphatically horizontal that you would have to walk along its length to take it all in, like a Chinese scroll painting.

In this sense, Avedon was competing, too, with time. In place of the camera’s bias toward snatched, instantaneous time, he wanted his images to be infused with duration. He could have used a wide lens, but he didn’t want the spatial distortion and distancing effect that would have entailed. He preferred instead to crowd the frame, cropping heads and feet, and positioning the camera lower down to create a sense of looming monumentality.

All this created greater immediacy, but it worked against horizontal extension. Avedon’s solution was to combine different exposures. This, too, was technically tricky. Instead of fudging or eliding the vertical joins, he emphasized them, creating multi-paneled photographs where figures or parts of figures are visibly duplicated. Some, like the adult-film star Joe Dallesandro and the film director Paul Morrissey in the Factory picture, appear twice in the image. When the surprise of this wears off, you register that the portrait wasn’t made all at once — that time passed during its creation.

In both format and social ambition, Avedon’s murals hark back to one of the most important paintings of the 19th century: Gustave Courbet’s “The Painter’s Studio,” a slice-of-society ensemble piece which the realist and radical socialist subtitled “A Real Allegory Summing Up Seven Years of My Life as an Artist.” So what was Avedon allegorizing? What was he trying to sum up?

It’s not quite the right question, perhaps: It implies that Avedon had an agenda that was in some way distinguishable from his style. He didn’t. But style, as the British novelist Martin Amis once said, “is not just an icing. It’s an ingredient, perhaps the main ingredient of your way of perceiving things.”

Avedon was obsessed, wrote the photography critic and curator Vince Aletti, “with personal style as an expression of vitality.” Vitality could be expressed as much by the deep fatigue of a coal miner or the intimacy between a war photographer and a correspondent as by ardent youths in designer dresses. If it had a heartbeat, it was vital. Avedon wanted not only to detect the pulse, with a physician’s intimate solicitude, but to amplify and announce it, like a town crier.

To do that, he developed his own style, and it was based, like so many of the best things in art, in the fusion of apparent opposites. Specifically, Avedon was expert at folding naturalism into artifice and maximizing the volume of both.

In his best portraits, he deftly set the eloquence of the body’s many sculptural forms in tension with spontaneous, fly-on-the-wall informality. The two things rarely go together in art, because sculpture implies stasis, whereas informality implies movement. But Avedon found ways to combine both qualities to mutually enhancing effect.

Paintings are portals to presence. It doesn’t matter how long ago they were made, they can’t help but express “here and now.” Photographs, by contrast, are uncannily pure expressions of “there and then.” They might have been taken only an hour ago, but their subjects are irrevocably stuck in the past. Avedon strained against this immutable law with every muscle flex, every mumbled spell he could think to invoke.

Perhaps his primary knack was for contriving a tension between immaculate optics and human entropy. He did it very simply — by setting decrepit human figures (we are all, in our mortality, decrepit) against starchy white, undifferentiated backgrounds. The contrast is what created that “pop” off the walls. But it expressed more than that: It was to become Avedon’s signature style and as such it expressed his strenuously impressive retort to the endless recessive effect, both optical and existential, of the camera lens.

Richard Avedon: Murals through Oct. 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York.

