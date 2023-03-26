Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment following a “domestic dispute,” according to the New York Police Department. Police received a call Saturday morning, around 11 a.m., from “an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue,” the NYPD said in a statement. A 30-year-old female told “police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to a hospital in stable condition.”

Through a representative, the 33-year-old actor, mostly recently known for playing villains in both “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” denied any wrongdoing.

“He has done nothing wrong,” the representative told the Associated Press in a statement on Saturday. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The arrest comes during what was poised to be a banner year for the California native. After breakout roles in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” he joined two franchise juggernauts in “Creed” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“This is the major leagues. It doesn’t get bigger than this. It means a great deal to me. And not for me, but for us,” he told The Washington Post in February about his Ant-Man role.

He also plays an obsessive bodybuilder in “Magazine Dreams,” which received acclaim after it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

