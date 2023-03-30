Jeremy Renner in first interview since accident: ‘I chose to survive’

“I chose to survive,” Marvel actor Jeremy Renner said to Diane Sawyer in an interview airing April 6 on ABC, his first since the snowplow accident in January. (Video: Reuters)

Avengers star Jeremy Renner has given his first interview since he was critically injured in a snowplow accident in early January. In the interview with Diane Sawyer, set to air on ABC News on April 6, Renner recounts how he was crushed by his seven-ton snowplow while trying to help his nephew free the actor’s car after it got stuck in the snow near his home in Nevada. He was run over when he tried to stop the PistenBully plow from rolling and hitting his nephew.

He said he stayed awake as responders tried to reach the scene after a night of heavy snowfall that shut down highways and left vehicles stranded.

“I chose to survive,” Renner says in a trailer for the interview.

Sawyer lists his injuries, which included eight broken ribs; a broken right knee, ankle, clavicle and shoulder; and, on his left leg, a broken tibia and ankle. She continues: “Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

“I have lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience,” Renner says. “But I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

The actor, known for his daredevil stunts as the archer Hawkeye in the Avengers movies and Disney Plus television series, says at one point that he wondered what his body would look like in the aftermath. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

The trailer for the interview includes audio of the 911 call from the incident, in which the caller says: “There’s a lot of blood here. He’s in rough shape.”

The 52-year-old actor can be heard groaning in pain in the background. “Keep breathing, man. Keep fighting,” the caller urges.

The interview — which airs ahead of the April 12 premier of Renner’s new Disney Plus series “Rennervations” — also includes footage of his hospital stay, including photos of him bruised, bandaged and wired up to machines, and embarking on a period of intensive physical therapy.

On Sunday, the actor posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen walking on an antigravity treadmill as he continues his slow recovery.

At one point during the interview, Sawyer recalls how he messaged his family in sign language to say “I’m sorry.” Renner, fighting back tears, replies, “Yeah.”

She also asks the actor if, when he looks in the mirror now, he sees a new face.

“No,” he says, “I see a lucky man.”

