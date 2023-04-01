The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

The Post ruins April Fools’ Day, 2023 edition

By
and 
April 1, 2023 at 11:14 a.m. EDT
The HyperX Cup MIX-IN headphones, a fictitious “joke” product from a previous April Fools' Day. (Nissin Foods)
Listen
2 min

Today is April Fools’ Day, a.k.a. the Day of Lies.

Because The Washington Post is a newspaper, and a news is the opposite of a lie, our writers have a tradition of dumping on the holiday, particularly on corporate marketing specialists who use the occasion to deceive their customers with fictitious announcements in the name of “humor.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

As a public service, we are debunking every brand- or celebrity-related April Fools’ prank we can find today in the hopes that no one is tricked against their will. Please read and commit to memory:

April Fools’ Day is a garbage holiday. Here is its terrible history.

We will update this list with more April Fools’ Day crimes as we learn of them. If you are aware of one, you can let us know anonymously.

Loading...