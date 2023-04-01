The Post ruins April Fools’ Day, 2023 edition

Today is April Fools’ Day, a.k.a. the Day of Lies.
As a public service, we are debunking every brand- or celebrity-related April Fools’ prank we can find today in the hopes that no one is tricked against their will. Please read and commit to memory:
- UVA is not removing the superfluous 'A' from its name.
- The Eiffel Tower is not installing the world’s tallest slide.
- Delaware is not building a 100-foot statue of Aubrey Plaza’s character from “Parks and Recreation.”
- Researchers at England’s University of Stratford have not discovered Shakespeare-writing monkeys.
- The British Museum has not offered Greece an “exclusive NFT” of the Parthenon Marbles in lieu of repatriation.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not releasing a video game called “Megxit: Call of Duke-y.” (Note: The Sun is responsible for this deception; not the royal couple.)
- Tinder is not banning photos of singles holding fish.
- Merriam-Webster is not releasing new dictionary editions such as “Words You Hate,” “ALL CAPS” and “Just Curse Words.”
- Minecraft has not replaced its gameplay with elections.
- Sonic the Hedgehog has not been murdered.
- Jackbox Games have not introduced a mobile device called JackBlock that can’t receive calls and comes with “automatic email-deleting technology.”
- WeRateDogs did not rate two Rainbow Dalmatians with red, blue and yellow spots.
- McDonald’s is not introducing McNugget boots in the United Kingdom.
- KFC is not introducing a Quadruple Double Down sandwich with eight fried chicken filets.
- You can’t buy corn-cob-crust-pizza in South Korea.
- Outdoor retailer Moosejaw is not adding a “Double or Nothing” button to its online checkout.
- Rick Astley is not dedicating the next decade of his life to kittens.
- “Women Talking” writer and director Sarah Polley does not have to return her Academy Award. (Why would her child do this to her?)
We will update this list with more April Fools’ Day crimes as we learn of them. If you are aware of one, you can let us know anonymously.