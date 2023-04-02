Who loves a major Trump moment more than ‘Saturday Night Live’?

In the April 1 opening sketch, “Saturday Night Live” took aim at former President Donald Trump’s musical collaboration with the “J6 Prison Choir.” (Video: The Washington Post)

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former president Donald Trump is back in the news, bigly, with his indictment last week, and “Saturday Night Live” was powerless to resist returning to the attention-getting wellspring of comedy that his actions and escapades have provided for nearly a decade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Well folks, it happened. I got indicted,” lamented featured player James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump in Saturday’s cold-open sketch, in which Trump promoted an album — “Now That’s What I Call My Legal Defense Fund” — to raise money from his base, riffing on the real-life, chart-topping “Justice for All” single that features Trump and a choir made up of men serving time for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Johnson, who has proved to be a steady and energetic Trump impersonator since actor Alec Baldwin hung up the necktie, broke character briefly to tell the audience that “Justice for All” is a real thing, and not part of the joke.)

On the parody album, he belted out a take on the 1990s hit “Ironic,” after announcing, “Isn’t it ironic that the first time I actually pay someone, they try to send me to jail?” Devon Walker as Afroman then joined Trump in a rendition of “Because I Got High,” a song Trump finished by announcing, “We need to be executing our drug dealers.” To end the musical extravaganza, Trump brought out his “Kendall Roy,” Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day), to sing Ice Spice’s “Boy’s a Liar, Pt. 2.”

Advertisement

Saturday’s “Weekend Update” also focused heavily on the indictment: Co-anchor Colin Jost opened the segment with: “Great news for conservatives. New York is finally cracking down on crime.” Jost’s joke got muted laughs, because co-anchor Michael Che had told the audience not to laugh at Jost’s jokes as an April Fools’ Day prank.

“Trump is reportedly being charged with 34 counts of business fraud. Business fraud is also what they call the Trump costume at Spirit Halloween,” Che joked.

Host Quinta Brunson, creator and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” used her opening monologue to discuss how teachers are taken for granted.

Brunson, a Philadelphia native and the daughter of a teacher, used a metaphor comparing teachers to dishwashers (the kitchen appliance, not laborers) to show how much people take the profession for granted.

Advertisement

“Me not having a dishwasher is how parents feel when they don’t have teachers. During the pandemic, suddenly parents were like: ‘Wait, we have to teach these dishes now? We have to feed these dishes now? Why did I have so many dishes? That last dish was a mistake,’” Brunson said.

“Teachers are people, not appliances,” she added. “So please, remember how important teachers are. Acknowledge the work they do every day, and for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”

GiftOutline Gift Article