Bad Bendall? Harrata? Zelena? The celeb couples consuming the internet

Cuffing season is over and those summer nights are a few months away, but an intriguing constellation of relationships is heating up in Hollywood. Love is in the air in a way we haven’t quite felt since Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were a (short-lived) thing around the same time that Priyanka Chopra confirmed her engagement to a Jonas brother and Tesla mogul Elon Musk was exchanging flirty banter with synth-pop singer Grimes on the social media platform he now owns.

Five years later, Grande is married (to someone else); Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are the parents of 14-month-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas; Grimes and Musk, meanwhile, share two kids with names only the realest nepo babies could pull off, though the status of their on-off relationship is unclear. We’re not ashamed to say we’re still invested in celeb pairings (though, to be clear, we contain multitudes and care about many things) and newer developments abound from Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s recent announcement to whatever is going on between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner.

With that in mind, we humbly offer this breakdown of the buzziest star couples — confirmed, rumored or somewhere in between — and what we know about the state of their unions.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Status: Engaged

What we know: Latin pop’s power couple recently announced their engagement in the music video for “Beso,” a track from their three-song EP “RR.” The collaboration alone was an indicator that the singers — who met in 2020 and revealed their courtship in an Instagram post the following year — were in a very serious relationship. “Our connection is very strong, but we’re still learning each other and building a foundation,” Rosalía told the Los Angeles Times last year when asked about plans to collaborate (beyond songwriting) with her beau.

In the months that followed, the duo made a strong showing at the Latin Grammys (both singers performed and Rosalía won album of the year) and showcased their affection for each other in glowing Instagram posts. The music video for “Beso” ends with footage of a teary-eyed Rosalía — sparkler adorning her left ring finger — telling Alejandro she loves him before the two kiss.

Why it’s noteworthy: The Barcelona native has been a magnetic, if controversial, figure in global pop since breaking out with the genre-bending “El Mal Querer” in 2018. Alejandro is a prominent reggaetonero and (like his bride-to-be) a sought-after collaborator of Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny and other Latin hip-hop heavyweights. So, their impending walk down the aisle paves the way for Latin music’s biggest nuptials since Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa and YouTuber-singer Lele Pons tied the knot earlier this year. It’s also well-documented that the Puerto Rican crooner had a crush on Rosalía years before the two began dating, so we can’t help but root for them.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

Status: Officially, unclear (but it sure looks like they’re dating!)

What we know: The Kardashian-adjacent model — daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and her ex-wife Kris — and the Puerto Rican superstar have been photographed sharing luxury cars (and PDA) around Los Angeles in recent months. Dating rumors started flying in mid-February when celebrity gossip whisperer DeuxMoi published a not-so-blind item about a “single famous model sister” who “was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private LA club.”

Jenner and BB (real name: Benito Martínez Ocasio) were subsequently seen on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber — coming up on their fifth wedding anniversary, by the way — and were pictured embracing in paparazzi shots following a sushi dinner weeks later. The rumor mill went into hyperdrive after Bad Bunny appeared to diss Jenner’s ex and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in “Coco Chanel.” “The sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix,” BB raps on the collaboration with Eladio Carrión. “She knows it.” But the rapper stopped short of confirming their relationship in a recent Time cover story, with the magazine reporting he “declined to comment on the dating rumors.”

Previously, Bad Bunny’s most public relationship has been with jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri, whom the rapper has cited as a muse. Berlingeri has contributed vocals to at least two of Bad Bunny’s songs and was featured prominently in a video promoting his most recent tour. She also played his goddess-like love interest in the music video for “Titi Me Preguntó,” which concludes with the pair getting married. There’s no official word on whether Bad Bunny and Berlingeri have split, and the rapper has never commented on long-standing rumors they have an open relationship.

Bendall (or is it Kenito?) kept the mystique going late last month when they were seen hiding their faces from photographers following a night out. On Thursday, “Us Weekly” reported — via an anonymous “eyewitness source” that the two had been “very affectionate” while dining at a sushi restaurant a day earlier.

Why it’s noteworthy: The coupling isn’t exactly surprising — Bad Bunny’s bars frequently reference his affinity for dating models — but it hasn’t necessarily thrilled the rapper’s fan base. Bad Bunny has established himself as an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and other issues including those affecting his native Puerto Rico; Jenner’s attempt at social advocacy — in the form of a widely-ridiculed 2017 Pepsi commercial — didn’t go so well. It has also dismayed some fans to see the rapper — whose work celebrates Latin culture on a global stage — spending time with a member of a family that has long faced criticism for cultural appropriation (his most wounded critics have taken to calling him Ben, as opposed to Benito). It doesn’t help that one of Jenner’s side hustles is a Tequila brand that has gotten flack for appropriating Mexican culture in its marketing efforts.

Mostly, though, the internet has had a series of field days reflecting on the possibility that the biggest music artist in the world is dating Kris Jenner’s third most famous daughter (and that the hardest-working momager in showbiz almost certainly had something to do with it).

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles

Status: K-I-S-S-I-N-G (officially, neither have commented)

What we know: The model and the One Direction alum were “spotted sloppily making out” last month in Tokyo, which is perhaps a bit more than we wanted to know (thanks, Page Six!). The Daily Mail first reported the snogging sesh, and the tabloid provided a fair share of video footage and blurry close-ups to take it a step beyond gossip. Crooner John Legend weighed in after discovering the two were making out to one of his songs.

Making out to Dope. So dope 😎 https://t.co/sV3TOZp8d4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 26, 2023

Why it’s noteworthy: Styles was in a very public relationship with Olivia Wilde last year that fizzled on the heels of a drama-filled press tour for “Don’t Worry Darling.” Ratajkowski has embraced the dating circuit since filing for divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, “having fun” with Brad Pitt last year and enjoying a “situationship” with comedian Eric Andre. Generally speaking, there’s interest in whomever these two are dating at any given time, so the fact that they might be dating each other is *chef’s kiss.*

Of course, there’s an element of drama to the story given that Wilde and Ratajkowski have been friendly in the past — Page Six reported that the model was “begging” the director-actress for forgiveness and the Daily Mail noted that Wilde saw the kiss as “a betrayal.” Not surprisingly, both outlets cited anonymous sources while fueling rumors of a love triangle. The tabloid has since followed up to report that Styles was seen with a “former flame” — model Kiko Mizuhara — just hours after kissing Ratajkowski.

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

Status: Spotted on a dinner date; no official word yet

What we know: Gomez reportedly had dinner with Styles’s former bandmate last month, following weeks of social media drama involving the actress-singer, Hailey Baldwin — who is married to Justin Bieber, Gomez’s ex — and Kylie Jenner. The dinner date was revealed late last month in a viral TikTok by a woman who said a hostess friend had seated the pair at a New York City restaurant. She didn’t have much in the way of receipts (aside from displaying her friend’s text), but noted that Gomez is one of only 18 people Malik follows on Instagram.

Why it’s noteworthy: Gomez has been open about looking for love and once confessed that Malik would be the One Direction member she’d most want to kiss. Gomez has been friendly in the past with Malik’s ex Gigi Hadid, which means this potential pairing could be a bit messy. But the supermodel is reportedly fine with her ex getting back out there “as long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good co-parent” to their daughter, according to Us Weekly, citing an anonymous source.

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget

Status: Engaged, but weathering cheating rumors

What we know: The singer and her longtime boyfriend Lletget, a midfielder for FC Dallas, announced their engagement in December and looked happy together on the Oscars red carpet last month. But things recently took a turn amid rumors of infidelity on the soccer player’s part. Lletget appeared to admit that something happened in an Instagram post explaining that “a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot.” Toward the end of the six-paragraph note, Lletget directly addressed Becky G, writing “you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything.”

The singer has not commented on her relationship status, but People and other outlets were quick to note that she was not wearing her engagement ring at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she accepted the prize for Latin pop/reggaeton song of the year for “Mamiii,” a spicy send-off track featuring Colombian singer Karol G.

Why it’s noteworthy: Pop fandoms are nothing to mess with, and Becky G enthusiasts haven’t reacted kindly to her fiance’s alleged infidelity. Some fans have suggested that Becky G hit the studio with Shakira, who calls out her own soccer player ex, Gerard Piqué, and his new girlfriend in a searing (and chart-topping) collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap. And because both singers have worked with Karol G — whose recent music has alluded to her own breakup with rapper Anuel AA — there’s a potential opening for Becky G to hop onto a “TQG” remix.

