HBO Max loses HBO in name, gains ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Warner Bros. Discovery announced a slew of new TV shows this week — including a decade-long “Harry Potter” series and another “Game of Thrones” prequel — as it simultaneously overhauled the streaming platform that will carry them, formerly known as HBO Max. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Redubbed Max in an effort to distance the streamer from HBO’s reputation for mature content, the platform will launch May 23 with new price tiers and an expansion of shows for younger audiences, including Cartoon Network’s “Tiny Toons Looniversity” and an original series called “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.”

A news release Wednesday called the “Harry Potter” series a “faithful adaptation” of the books by J.K. Rowling. It appears to be one of the largest projects to bear the author’s name since Rowling began publicly espousing her opposition to transgender rights. The show will feature a different cast from the blockbuster “Harry Potter” movies of the 2000s.

Advertisement

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series,” Rowling, who will serve as executive producer on the series, said in the release.

Discovery also announced “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: the Hedge Knight,” set a century before the hit HBO fantasy “Game of Thrones” and featuring “a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.” The new series will be produced in partnership with George R.R. Martin, author of the novels that inspired the franchise. (Martin also collaborated on the other “Thrones” prequel, “House of the Dragon.”)

The news release teased more than a dozen upcoming shows, including “The Regime” (from “Succession” writer Will Tracy); a drama based on “The Conjuring” films; a comedy based on the hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”; and Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty: The Anime.” The latter appears to be the first new installment in the “Rick and Morty” universe since co-creator Justin Roiland was dropped by Adult Swim over domestic violence charges (which were subsequently dismissed).

Advertisement

Max’s monthly subscriptions will range from $9.99 — the same as the HBO Max’s low-tier offering — up to $19.99 for the “Max Ultimate Ad Free” option, which boasts ultrahigh definition resolution among other perks.

The overhaul represents Discovery’s second big disruption to its streaming world since its debt-saddled merger with WarnerMedia last April. Its first major shake-up was pulling the plug on CNN Plus, only three weeks after the news streaming service launched.

It’s also part of chief executive David Zaslav’s ambition to make Discovery “one of the top streaming companies in the world,” as he once put it. Although the company projects its streaming will become profitable in the coming years, it still lost $217 million last quarter. And the soon-to-be-shuttered HBO Max trailed behind streaming giants Netflix and Disney in subscribers, according to the New York Times, despite hosting hit shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Succession.”

GiftOutline Gift Article