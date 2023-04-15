Respect the spirit of the source material

The Mario movie is a fun, colorful visual feast with joyful orchestrated tracks pulling from various classic music genres like jazz and reggae, all much like the games. “The Last of Us” was faithful to the game’s most dramatic moments, almost repeating the scenes line by line. The recent Sonic the Hedgehog films were also box offices successes, only now dwarfed by the Mario film’s record-breaking achievements. While the Sonic movies incorporated human drama into a game series with few humans, they still retained the wholesome earnestness of the games.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s 2022 “Resident Evil” series was an absolute bust, canceled after one season. The show was nearly unrecognizable from the game, often resembling a CW Network teen drama when it should’ve been about zombies and bioterrorism. The tone of the show was completely off, way too intentional in its attempt to channel modern comedy trends, when “Resident Evil” as a game series is all about camp.