All Thing Go festival will feature Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers and more

All Things Go, now in its ninth year, has become a popular stop for indie artists. Last year’s event, headlined by Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers, sold out.

The festival taking place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., will feature Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey and boygenius, as it expands to two days, Sept. 30 and Oct 1.

Tickets will be available on Thursday, April 20, to those who sign up for the presale, and to the general public on Friday, April 21.