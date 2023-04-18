All Thing Go festival will feature Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers and more

Sad girl music reigns supreme at All Things Go.
Here’s the full lineup:
Saturday, Sept. 30:
- Maggie Rogers
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Mt. Joy
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Fletcher
- Dayglow
- Tegan and Sara
- Peach Pit
- Suki Waterhouse
- Wombats
- Raye
- Sudan Archives
- Last Dinosaurs
- Vacations
- Ella Jane
- Hemlock Springs
Sunday, Oct. 1:
- Lana Del Rey
- boygenius
- MUNA
- Beabadoobee
- Arlo Parks
- Alex G
- Ethel Cain
- Alvvays
- Leith Ross
- Samia
- Vundabar
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- Tommy Lefroy
- Jensen McRae
- Juliana Madrid
- Free Range
Tickets will be available on Thursday, April 20, to those who sign up for the presale, and to the general public on Friday, April 21.