All Thing Go festival will feature Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers and more

The Maryland music gathering taking place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 will also include Carly Rae Jepsen and boygenius.

April 18, 2023 at 12:02 p.m. EDT
Lana Del Rey performs at Capital One Arena in Washington in 2017. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)
Sad girl music reigns supreme at All Things Go.

The festival taking place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md., will feature Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey and boygenius, as it expands to two days, Sept. 30 and Oct 1.

All Things Go, now in its ninth year, has become a popular stop for indie artists. Last year’s event, headlined by Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers, sold out.

Here’s the full lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 30:

  • Maggie Rogers
  • Carly Rae Jepsen
  • Mt. Joy
  • Lizzy McAlpine
  • Fletcher
  • Dayglow
  • Tegan and Sara
  • Peach Pit
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • Wombats
  • Raye
  • Sudan Archives
  • Last Dinosaurs
  • Vacations
  • Ella Jane
  • Hemlock Springs

Sunday, Oct. 1:

  • Lana Del Rey
  • boygenius
  • MUNA
  • Beabadoobee
  • Arlo Parks
  • Alex G
  • Ethel Cain
  • Alvvays
  • Leith Ross
  • Samia
  • Vundabar
  • Meet Me @ The Altar
  • Tommy Lefroy
  • Jensen McRae
  • Juliana Madrid
  • Free Range

Tickets will be available on Thursday, April 20, to those who sign up for the presale, and to the general public on Friday, April 21.

