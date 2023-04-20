Foo Fighters announce first album since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Foo Fighters announced their first new album since the death last year of drummer Taylor Hawkins. “But Here We Are,” the group’s 11th album, was described as “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year” in a statement the Grammy-winning rock band released Wednesday. It is “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago.”

The 10-track album comes out June 2. Its lead single, “Rescued,” was released online this week and previews the band’s bittersweet return.

“We’re all free to some degree/To dance under the lights,” lead singer Dave Grohl belts in the track. “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life.”

Hawkins died suddenly at age 50 in March 2022, hours before the band was set to perform in Bogotá, Colombia. An initial toxicology report revealed Hawkins had traces of 10 substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids, in his system, according to a statement from the Colombia attorney general’s office.

The surviving members of the band performed a six-hour tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium in September, during which Grohl broke down in tears and Hawkins’s teenage son played drums.

Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters in 1997, and contributed to all 15 of the group’s Grammy wins — including its sweep of all three rock categories last year, the month after his death.

