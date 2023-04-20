‘Mrs. Davis’ unwittingly imagines a superpowered ChatGPT

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof had never heard of ChatGPT when they began having hours-long phone conversations during the pandemic, but artificial intelligence was on their minds. As the two Los Angeles TV writers walked their dogs, they would chat endlessly about the inherent tensions between religion and technology. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hernandez — a sitcom writer best known for “Young Shelden” who had written a script about nuns titled “Mercy House” — found herself thinking more about tech. “I wish there was an app that would tell us what to do,” she told Lindelof of navigating the pandemic.

Lindelof of “Lost” fame, meanwhile, wanted to hand the showrunning reins to someone else after creating back-to-back HBO adaptations with “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen” but still wanted to work on a new, original project. “There’s a straight line from ‘Lost’ to ‘The Leftovers,’” says Lindelof. “I am fascinated by belief and religion. That’s why when I read Tara’s [script] it made me lean forwards. I didn’t feel like I saw a lot of nuns on television, and the nuns that Tara were writing were very interesting.”

What if, they wondered, they put their ideas together.

It wasn’t quite serendipity. Head of TV programming at NBCUniversal/Peacock Susan Rovner originally introduced the duo because, according to Hernandez and Lindelof, they were the strangest writers she knew.

The result is the Peacock original series “Mrs. Davis,” an eight-episode battle between an all-knowing artificial intelligence called Mrs. Davis and a vigilante nun named Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin), who has a distaste for phony magic and sets out to destroy the AI. The show jumps between genres (comedy, sci-fi, mystery, whodunit, love story, family drama, to name a few) and continents, eras and tone. And it’s hard to explain it without giving too much away, but suffice it to say that “Mrs. Davis” offers an absurdist take on an underground resistance in one scene and contemplates the meaning of life in the next, all with a knowing wink to let its viewers know that they’re in on the joke.

When Lindelof called Gilpin, whom he’d worked with on the controversial movie “The Hunt,” to ask whether she’d be interested in a show titled “Mrs. Davis,” he refused to tell her what it was about. The “GLOW” actress, busy raising her then-newborn daughter, erroneously imagined a story about a 1950s housewife who goes insane and kills everyone. No nuns involved. “I want to play Mrs. Davis whatever that is,” she thought during that first phone call, hoping Lindelof would ask her to play the title character. But when she got the first two scripts, everything clicked.

“It was one of those moments where you sort of feel sick to your stomach in wanting something so bad,” she says, adding, perhaps only half-jokingly, that even the props department were euphoric because they were so excited about the gadgets they were getting to make.

The first four episodes, which air on April 20 followed by one each week, follow Sister Simone and her childhood friend, Wiley (Jake McDorman), on a quest to find the Holy Grail, which takes them through intertwining storylines and multilayered mysteries. Lindelof’s specialty.

The timing certainly didn’t hurt.

“A lot of the heavy lifting has now been done for us because when you say ‘AI,’” he says, “if the show had come out even a year ago, it would’ve been, like, abstract or nerdy or sci-fi; now, it’s something that is in our lives whether we like it or not, and everybody’s worried about it.”

Considering Hernandez and Lindelof hadn’t heard about ChatGPT until they sold the show and got into the writer’s room with 40 percent written and a firm background on Mrs. Davis’s plotline, the timing is indeed uncanny: Mrs. Davis is, essentially, what ChatGPT could be in just a few years as the OpenAI-owned chatbot becomes more advanced. Without intending to, Hernandez and Lindelof made a series that directly taps into the current cultural zeitgeist.

To fully flesh out their AI, the pair staffed the writer’s room with tech experts, including an MIT graduate who created an algorithm to generate episode titles. It failed because it didn’t understand what a title was, because it didn’t understand what an episode was, because it didn’t understand what a story was.

“We keep thinking that these [AI] are going to become so smart that they just launch all the nukes and destroy humankind,” says Lindelof. “But they really only want one thing [in this show]. And I’m not going to tell you what they want, but it’s not going to be some massive revelation. Ultimately, they’re in it for the likes and they’re in it for the lols.”

Stories of AI are nothing new — Skynet from “The Terminator” franchise, Hal from the “Space Odyssey” series, the Matrix from “The Matrix,” David from “A.I.” — but those usually feature tech taking over and destroying, or attempting to destroy, humanity. In this case, the nun is seeking destruction, and Mrs. Davis is basically trying to save humanity. Allegedly. She (It, Simone emphasizes repeatedly in the show) wants to help us, so she/it says. She/it has, presumably, stopped all the wars, famine and inequality in the world and created a better place for humanity. If you believe what she/it tells you.

“[We’ve] seen the robots taking over,” says Hernandez. “That’s been done very successfully, time and time again. We wanted to completely flip that on its head and say, what if doesn’t want to destroy us, it wants to help us? Or it’s going to present that it wants to help us. That felt like a really fun challenge. [And now,] it all feels like an incredible marketing scheme that has worked in our favor.”

Gilpin describes the show as “No Country for Old Looney Toons,” and revels in the braided genres she gets to act in. “In the morning we’re doing a psychological drama,” she says. “Then by midday, it’s a gripping love story. And in the afternoon, I’m basically slipping on a banana peel. I get to do all the things that I dreamed about as a kid — the Katherine Hepburn-meets-Charlie Chaplin stuff.”

Gilpin's character on “Mrs. Davis” sharply mirrors her own life: Lizzie grew up backstage with her magician parents and then became a nun, and Gilpin grew up backstage in the New York theater community with her actor parents and then her dad became an Episcopalian priest. Though she doesn’t count herself religious, the show has made Gilpin ruminate on the brain’s capability of accessing the intangible, whether that be spirituality, creativity or full capacity of thought.

“In raising my daughter,” Gilpin says, “I battle with and think about protecting her from screens like they’re poison. And then I can’t pee without watching a YouTube video! I’m protecting her from something that I’m completely addicted to myself. The more we look at our phones and are a slave to the internet, the more that that portal [to the intangible] kind of gets sealed off. Like, we’re really playing with fire.”

