The world is distilled into colored dabs of electronic light in the art of Yu-Jung Chen and Ignacio Gatica. But where Chen draws inspiration from geography, both natural and built, Gatica takes his cues from commerce. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ever-changing patterns dance across LED strips in two of the four pieces in “Dynamic Loop-Modulating Algorithm,” Chen’s show at IA&A at Hillyer. The Taiwanese artist is also a musician and composer, and he has outfitted a septet of LED strips with a whirring soundtrack. Its whooshes seep into the room, neatly complementing the motion of a computer-animated, widescreen video projection, “Lightscape of the Silence.” This 10-minute loop tracks through abstracted locations that variously suggest the rustic, urban or cosmic. They’re rendered mostly in black-and-white but occasionally blossom into bright red.

Chen’s goal is to “try to create a hazy boundary between natural and man-made objects,” his statement explains. In this, he joins many contemporary artists and musicians who use inherently precise digital technology to simulate imprecise human experiences. The terrain he seeks to explore is inside your head.

Photographs of desolate Manhattan luxury boutiques are among the few items in “Sujeto Cuantificado: Quantified Subject,” Gatica’s stark show at Von Ammon Co. But the blingiest objects are two LED strips, one vertical and the other circular and suspended from the ceiling. They scroll real-time data of, respectively, debt owed to the World Bank and the share values of major multinational corporations.

Gatica is a New Yorker who grew up in a Chile ruled by dictator Augusto Pinochet, whose economic policies were under the sway of U.S. policy and free-market absolutists from the University of Chicago. Gatica’s work can be seen as an act of retrospective resistance against that era, and an inquiry into capitalism in general.

The artist has plenty of ideological allies, notably urban graffiti artists. That circular stock-market ticker is interactive: Visitors are invited to swipe a Gatica-designed corporate-logo credit card through a digital reader, a move that temporarily replaces the market data with a protest graffito found in New York or Santiago. The Prada card, for example, recently yielded “All currency is fake.”

Gatica was captivated when the pandemic lockdowns suspended Manhattan’s high-ticket retail trade. So the artist made those photos and a video of shops with their facades boarded up or their merchandise removed. It turns out there are global forces that can be more powerful than money.

Yu-Jung Chen: Dynamic Loop-Modulating Algorithm Through April 30 at IA&A at Hillyer, 9 Hillyer Ct. NW.

Ignacio Gatica: Sujeto Cuantificado: Quantified Subject Through May 7 at Von Ammon Co., 3330 Cady’s Alley NW.

June Linowitz

Two very different series of June Linowitz artworks are on exhibit at Portico Gallery, but the more interesting set inspired the show’s title, “June Gets Emotional.” This is a group of 24 wall sculptures of heads, each illustrating a different mental state or attribute. The vividly hued mixed-media craniums are grown-up 3D cartoons that suggest the visages of superheroes or supervillains.

The suburban Maryland artist’s conceptions are unsurprising, but they’re executed with redeeming style and wit. “Envy” is a green face surrounded by the coils of a snake whose head slithers into the center of the piece to serve as the character’s nose. “Ignorance” is gray and confined within a cage, “Shame” is purple with nails pounded into its squashed brainpan, and “The Subconscious” is covered in gold leaf and recessed into a blue rectangle. Linowitz’s fanciful physiognomies peer inside as they bulge outward.

Also on display are mixed-media drawings on handmade paper that use photo transfers of what appear to be family snapshots. Like the sculptures, the pictures incorporate many media and refuse to lie flat. A few even have central creases that become the curve of a nose, as if emulating Linowitz’s emotional heads.

June Linowitz: June Gets Emotional Through May 5 at Portico Gallery, 3807 Rhode Island Ave., Brentwood.

Emon Surakitkoson

The abstractions of Thailand-born D.C. painter Emon Surakitkoson have a strong sense of space and movement, previously conjured primarily with hard-edged, tightly interlocking black-and-white swoops. There are plenty of those in “Sorry About My Accent,” the artist’s show at the Mansion at Strathmore. But some of her recent work pushes into the third dimension, incorporating rippled clay that looks like rumpled fabric. She’s also added shaped canvases whose rounded forms echo her usual motifs and a few metallic notes, some of them courtesy of a fellow artist.

In “Together We Dance,” D.C.’s Jordann Wine floats glittery silver triangles above Surakitkoson’s black waves. Surakitkoson also offers two sculptural pictures covered in golden pigment, as well as one coated in glossy black. These sumptuous surfaces contrast with ones whose paint is cracked, and strokes made with a pigment-depleted brush that yield rough, streaky stripes. Even when making art that’s flat, Surakitkoson produces intriguingly complex textures.

Emon Surakitkoson: Sorry About My Accent Through April 29 at the Mansion at Strathmore, 10701 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda.

Katie Pumphrey

Gallerygoers needn’t know anything about Katie Pumphrey to get an aquatic vibe from “Monsters Below,” her show at Washington Studio School. The mostly abstract paintings are heavily blue, and the gestures are so liquid that they seemingly dripped off the canvases and directly onto the walls alongside the building’s staircase.

Pumphrey is a Baltimore artist, sometime teacher at the school and an open-water ultramarathon swimmer. Such recent pictures as the dramatically circular “Warn and Wallop” are watery in hue and shape, and the show’s handful of sculptures are based on pool and beach toys.

Among the sculptures is “Penguin Pool Float,” an inflatable object playfully remade in concrete. The show’s other notable creatures are alligators, rendered loosely but unmistakably in two large paintings. Although not depicted realistically, the large reptiles suggest menace and underscore the show’s title. Pumphrey’s oceanic art evokes both exhilaration and danger.

Katie Pumphrey: Monsters Below Through April 28 at Washington Studio School, 2129 S St. NW.

GiftOutline Gift Article