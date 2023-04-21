Going to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour? Play our bingo card!

Attending a Taylor Swift concert is sensory overload on a good day: the sequins, the fireworks, the tsunami of confetti pieces that fans scoop up to bring home as souvenirs. But the Eras Tour – Swift’s 52-date sold-out stadium tour that will travel the country until August – takes things to another level.

The Swifties in attendance paid hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to be there, not to mention hours of waiting in virtual lines last fall on Ticketmaster, which suffered an online meltdown so intense that it triggered a congressional hearing about the company. So the fans want to make every second count at this three-hour-plus show with a 44-song set list. This means costumes worthy of museum exhibits, choreographed dances in the audience that will go viral on TikTok, and, most importantly, singing and screaming their faces off with all the pent-up energy and feelings that have built since Swift last toured nearly five years ago.