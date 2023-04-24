The 65 newest TV shows and movies to stream right now

treaming now
Succession, Season 4
The final season of the award-winning HBO drama about the backbiting Roy family doesn’t hold back. We are finally, after several seasons spent in an admittedly entertaining rut (with Jeremy Strong’s Kendall rebelling against his dad again only to lose again, break down again, bounce back again, rebel again …), entering a period of high-stakes, irreversible change.
Beef
Television writer Lee Sung Jin was inspired by a real-life road rage episode — his own — to create this 10-episode series about two strangers whose lives become intertwined. What compelled the driver to blow up at him? Did Lee seem to be a more malicious person behind the wheel? The questions rattled around his brain until he reached the natural conclusion for a writer: Hey, maybe there’s something here.
American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing
April 15, 2013, was a beautiful spring day in Boston — marathon day. But the near the finish line, two bombs would go off, killing three people and injuring hundreds. Through interviews with runners, police officers, reporters and more, director Floyd Russ recounts the day and the subsequent manhunt for brothers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields
The two-part docuseries takes a surprisingly broad look at the themes of child sexualization in popular culture, the objectification of women and girls in general and sex abuse in entertainment — all through the lens of Brooke Shields’s life.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The second installment of the action-adventure franchise about a teenager whose superhero alter ego is a muscle-bound caped crusader (Zachary Levi) doubles down on everything that made the 2019 original so much fun. But the heart and meta-humor that were so refreshing the first time feel static and stale in returning director David F. Sandberg’s more-of-the-same sequel.
Where to watch: Prime Video; May 23 on HBO Max
Barry, Season 4
Like all good things, “Barry” is finally coming to an end and the bill is coming due. The final season — entirely directed by star Bill Hader — handles the show’s tonal challenges, and Barry’s arc, with style and one extremely bold and surprising twist.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5
It’s the farewell season for the Emmy-winning, 1960s-set series about a New York housewife-turned-comedian: Back to the club for Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) while Susie (Alex Borstein) tries to get her a job writing for a prime-time talk show.
Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker
Filmmaker Alex Gibney’s two-part docuseries frames the career of the tennis great from two vantage points: first in a 2019 interview, when allegations of financial misdeeds were just starting to surface, and the second in 2022, just before Becker was sentenced to 2½ years in prison for hiding assets to avoid paying debts.
Mrs. Davis
This new drama, about a world dominated by an algorithm (think: ChatGPT on steroids) and a nun seeking to destroy it, is like nothing you’ve ever seen: a rollicking, absurd, moving extravaganza about the power of cliches and the pleasure of smashing them.
Where to watch: Peacock
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies
The Pink Ladies from the “Grease” franchise get their origin story in this TV musical set in 1954, before Frenchy, Rizzo and Sandy came on the scene. The 10-episode series features songs by Justin Tranter and choreography by Jamal Sims.
Where to watch: Paramount Plus
The Mandalorian, Season 3
Jon Favreau’s beloved series — a space Western centering on a mysterious bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) and the internet darling Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) — is back and has yet to lose its luster.
Where to watch: Disney Plus
Mo’Nique: My Name Is Mo’Nique
The comedian, known for her breakout on “The Parkers” and her Oscar-winning turn in “Precious,” is as brash and unapologetic as ever in this special for Netflix, which follows her years-long pay discrimination battle with the streamer.
Ted Lasso, Season 3
The new season of “Ted Lasso,” about a lovable Midwestern football coach who moves to England to coach a mediocre soccer team, is still fun but feels like it’s treading water. Is this season likely its last?
Tiny Beautiful Things
Based on a popular collection of advice columns and essays by Cheryl Strayed (“Dear Sugar”), this eight-episode series stars Kathryn Hahn as a struggling writer.
Schmigadoon!, Season 2
Bored with their lives, Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) seek to return to Schmigadoon, but instead stumble upon Schmicago, where the show takes aim at musicals from the ’60s and ’70, again with a star-laden cast.
The Last Thing He Told Me
In this thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah, who is trying to develop a relationship with her teenage stepdaughter (Angourie Rice) to find out the truth of her husband’s disappearance.
Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed
The documentary examines the creative process of the four-time Grammy winner, as well as his relationship with his wife and creative partner — singer, songwriter and musician Amanda Shires.
Alan Pakula: Going for Truth
Matthew Miele’s observant, deeply affecting documentary examines the extraordinary career of a director who may not be a household name to most, but is worshiped by filmmakers and any film lover who came of age in the 1970s.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube
Living With Chucky
Directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, the daughter of special effects artist Tony Gardner — known for his work on horror films, including those in the Child’s Play franchise about a murderous devil-doll named Chucky — the personal documentary looks at the making of the popular movies.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube
Breakout
In one of Tom Sizemore’s last performances, the late actor plays a police commander facing off against a violent criminal who has taken over a maximum-security prison.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Google Play, Microsoft, Prime Video,
Chupa
While spending the summer with his grandfather in Mexico, a Mexican American boy (Evan Whitten) discovers a Chupacabra cub — a mythical creature from Latino folklore — in this fantasy adventure from director Jonás Cuarón (Alfonso’s son).
Dave, Season 3
Dave is going on tour in the latest season of this pandemic-era hit, based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd (a.k.a. Lil Dicky).
Where to watch: FX
Emily
Emma Mackey plays the title character, author Emily Brontë, in actress-turned filmmaker Frances O’Connor’s provocatively revisionist biography.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Microsoft, Prime Video, Vudu
The First Step
The documentary looks at lawyer/activist/political commentator Van Jones and the bipartisan coalition that fought to pass the 2018 First Step Act, a piece of landmark criminal justice legislation.
Where to watch: Google Play, Prime Video
Hunt Club
Mena Suvari, Casper Van Dien and Mickey Rourke star in a thriller about a group of captive women who turn the tables table on the hunters who have gathered them as quarry.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Prime Video
Juniper
Charlotte Rampling plays an alcoholic former war correspondent trying to form a relationship with her self-destructive teenage grandson (George Ferrier).
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Prime Video
One Day as a Lion
An inept hit man (Scott Caan) pursues his irritated quarry (J.K. Simmons) in this crime comedy, also starring Frank Grillo and Virginia Madsen.
Praise This
Set in the world of competitive praise teams, this drama centers on the rivalry between a megachurch’s professional team, fronted by a talented paid singer (gospel diva Koryn Hawthorne), and the scrappy underdog singers from a small church, fronted by an aspiring unknown (Chloe Bailey).
Where to watch: Peacock
Transatlantic
This seven-part series, based on the novel by Julie Orringer, is inspired by the true story of American journalist Varian Fry, who helped countless writers and artists escape the Nazis in France.
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4
The Emmy-winning sketch show created by Robin Thede has three new cast members — DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade and Angel Laketa Moore — and features such guests as Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo and Jay Ellis.
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
Based on a 13-book series by Bernard Cornwell about the birth of England in the ninth and 10th centuries, “The Last Kingdom” ran for five seasons, first on BBC Two, and subsequently on Netflix. The new feature film finds the hero, Uhtred of Bebbenburg (Alexander Dreymon), fighting to form a united kingdom amid invaders and pretenders to the throne.
Waco: The Aftermath
This docuseries chronicles the aftermath of the 1993 standoff in Waco, Tex., that fueled the so-called Patriot movement that led to a terrorist act in Oklahoma City.
Where to watch: Showtime
Longest Third Date
Dream or nightmare date? This documentary follows Matt and Khani, who met online and spontaneously decide to fly to Costa Rica for their third date, only to be trapped there because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Messwood
From executive producer Steve James, director of the Oscar-nominated “Hoop Dreams,” this inspirational documentary tells the story of a high school football team in Milwaukee, formed from a collaboration between two nearby schools — one predominantly black, the other largely white, and neither with enough players to field an entire squad.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Google Play, Prime Video, Vudu
Redefined: J.R. Smith
This four-part docuseries follows NBA champion J.R. Smith as he gets a college education and pursues his passion for golf.
Rodeo
In this “kinetic, intimate and immersive” French drama about a young woman who infiltrates the male-dominated subculture of ATV riders in the suburbs of Paris, Julie Ledru makes her acting debut in a role partly based on her own biography.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, DirecTV
Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit
This docuseries chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars as they work to achieve their dream of winning a fifth state football championship in six seasons.
Chimp Empire
This four-part docuseries, narrated by actor Mahershala Ali, is an intimate look at a chimpanzee community in Uganda, one of the largest in the world.
Am I Being Unreasonable?
In this dark comedy thriller, Nic (Daisy May Cooper) is grieving a loss she can’t share with anyone, but the arrival of Jen (Selin Hizli) causes Nic’s secrets to bubble to the surface.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always
In an anniversary special celebrating the 30th year of the sci-fi action series, two of the show’s original rangers team up with their successors to do battle with a threat from their shared past.
The Diplomat
This new political drama from Debora Cahn, who also worked on “Homeland” and “The West Wing,” is a perfect vehicle for actress Keri Russell, who plays the ambassador to the United Kingdom.
Quasi
Broken Lizard, the five-man comedy and filmmaking group who brought the world such films as certified box-office hit “Super Troopers,” a lackluster sequel and the dud “Beerfest,” turn their attention to the hunchback of Notre Dame, in this comedy about Quasimodo.
High Science
Paul Bettany, who was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of the android Vision in “WandaVision,” provides the voice of a talking robotic bong in this series, which mixes real science with lowbrow stoner humor.
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Lewis Capaldi is an unlikely pop star: an unglamorous Scottish singer-songwriter whose bedroom recordings launched him from pub stages to the top of the U.S. and U.K. singles charts. This documentary goes behind the scenes as Capaldi works on his upcoming album while struggling with his mental health and a diagnosis of Tourette’s Syndrome.
Dead Ringers
Rachel Weisz stars in a modern, gender-swapped take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller as twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who share everything, including a propensity to push the boundaries on medical ethics.
Dear Mama
This five-part docuseries, directed by Allen Hughes, shines a light on the life of feminist darling and Black Panther Party member Afeni Shakur and her son, legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.
Ghosted
Chris Evans plays a normal guy who falls hard for an enigmatic woman (Ana de Armas), only to find that she’s a CIA agent in this action-adventure rom-com.
Blueback
Mia Wasikowska plays a marine biologist who, while helping her mother (Radha Mitchell) recover from a stroke, recalls her childhood when she developed a special connection with a giant blue grouper while diving off the coast of Australia. Also starring Eric Bana.
Gringa
In this family dramedy, Steve Zahn plays a drunken, deadbeat dad whose teenage daughter (Jess Gabor) tracks him down in Mexico for some father-daughter bonding.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube
Judy Blume Forever
In the lead-up to the release of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” the long-awaited film adaptation of Judy Blume’s best-selling 1970 coming-of-age book, this documentary looks at the author’s life and work.
Little Richard: I Am Everything
This 2023 Sundance-nominated documentary looks at the life and musical career of Richard Wayne Penniman (a.k.a. Little Richard), the rock-and-roll dynamo known for his gender-bending stage persona.
Where to watch: Google Play, Prime Video, YouTube, Spectrum
Sakra
Donnie Yen, the actor, director and martial arts legend now stealing the spotlight from Keanu Reeves as the blind assassin Caine in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” directed, produced and stars in this Chinese action film about the leader of a roving band of martial artists who has been falsely accused of murder.
Where to watch: Apple TV Plus, Prime Video, Redbox, Vudu
Cairo Conspiracy
This tense thriller, Sweden’s official Oscar submission, follows a naive freshman (Tawfeek Barhom) at Cairo’s Al Azhar University who gets caught up in political and religious intrigue. Full of betrayal and chicanery, the engrossing tale casts the Egyptian political-military complex and the religious hierarchy as riddled with corruption.
Where to watch: DirecTV
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2
Bridget Everett stars in this refreshingly un-condescending comedy about a woman who returns to her hometown of Manhattan, Kan. (Everett’s real hometown), after her sister dies.
Coming soon
John Mulaney: Baby J
Comedian John Mulaney has been through a lot the past few years — including rehab, a divorce and fatherhood, all likely fodder for his third Netflix special, which was shot in Boston’s Symphony Hall in February.
Where to watch: April 25 on Netflix
Saint X
In this Hulu mystery, based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel of the same name, Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “The 100”) plays a woman who embarks on a precarious investigation into the mysterious death of her sister years after the tragedy unfolded during their family’s luxe Caribbean vacation.
Where to watch: April 26 on Hulu
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning
This scripted series, executive produced and narrated by Amy Poehler, is centered around the decidedly Swedish idea of decluttering with one’s inevitable death in mind, as explored in Margareta Magnusson’s minimalistic bestseller.
Where to watch: April 27 on Peacock
Love & Death
This new crime drama written by David E. Kelley is based on the true story of a Texas woman accused of brutally murdering her best friend. (The story was also dramatized in the 2002 Hulu series “Candy.”) The standout cast includes Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons.
Where to watch: April 27 on HBO Max
Citadel
This new spy series, with multiple global storylines, has already been renewed for a second season. It stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jones and Stanley Tucci.
Where to watch: April 28 on Prime Video
Clock
Dianna Agron (“Shiva Baby”) plays a childless 30-something who undergoes experimental therapies to repair her “broken” biological clock in this psychological horror film.
Where to watch: April 28 on Hulu
Frog and Toad
The children’s book series about amphibian best friends by Arnold Lobel, which has won both Newbery and Caldecott honors, gets an animated show. The voice cast includes such comedic talents as Fortune Feimster, Aparna Nancherla and Margaret Cho.
Where to watch: April 28 on Apple TV Plus
Invitation to a Murder
Mischa Barton of “The O.C.” plays an amateur detective in an Agatha Christie-esque whodunit about a group of people who have been invited to the island home of a reclusive billionaire, only to discover that one of the guests has been murdered.
Where to watch: April 28 on demand
Peter Pan & Wendy
Director David Lowery (“Ghost Story,” “The Green Knight”) brings his otherworldly sensibilities to the live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic fantasy adventure “Peter Pan,” starring Jude Law and Jim Gaffigan as the pirates captain Hook and Smee.
Where to watch: April 28 on Disney Plus
Moonage Daydream
Documentarian Brett Morgen’s dizzying documentary portrait of David Bowie at any moment might juxtapose a clip from D.A. Pennebaker’s 1973 film “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” with behind-the-scenes shots from Bowie’s 1984 tour or even a 21st-century music video. It’s a disorienting strategy. And it may be the best approach to summing up the chameleonic Bowie.
Where to watch: April 29 on demand
Fatal Attraction
This series reimages the 1987 erotic thriller, nominated for six Oscars, about a woman who doesn’t take a breakup lightly, to say the least. This time, Lizzy Caplan plays the woman scorned (originally portrayed by Glenn Close), who terrorizes her married paramour (Joshua Jackson in a role created by Michael Douglas).
Where to watch: April 30 on Paramount Plus