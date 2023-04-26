Here’s what the U.K.’s blocking of the Microsoft-Activision deal means

April 26, 2023 at 1:58 p.m. EDT
Activision Blizzard's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" video game and Microsoft's Xbox One video game controller. The companies want a $69 billion merger but Britain has stepped in to block it. (Michael Ciaglo/Bloomberg)
Britain just blocked the sale of game publishing giant Activision Blizzard to Microsoft, putting the future of the $69 billion deal in doubt.

Both companies have been making their case to regulatory bodies around the world, including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, for approval of the massive, landmark acquisition. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority had previously raised concerns that the deal would “hurt competition” in the console and cloud gaming spaces. Microsoft and its Xbox system are currently in third place in the video game console market, behind Nintendo and Sony PlayStation. Wednesday’s decision leans in on the CMA’s cloud gaming concern, saying that “the merger could make Microsoft even stronger in cloud gaming, stifling competition in this growing market.”

U.K. blocks Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal, in blow to tech giants’ power

Here are answers to your questions about what this decision means.

