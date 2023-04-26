Celebrate the Freer’s centennial with free concerts, films and events

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has multiple reasons to celebrate over the next few weeks. First, there’s the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Freer Gallery of Art — which, with the adjoining Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, displays the Smithsonian’s collections of Asian art. May is also Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which traditionally brings special events to the museum.

From May 1-14, the museum is hosting its first Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Festival, as part of a five-year initiative. In addition to gallery tours and film presentations, the schedule includes pop-up markets, dance parties and a day of performances inside the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building. While some events require that free tickets be reserved in advance — and a few, including classes on making kimchi and learning K-pop choreography, are already sold out — most are open to all on a first-come, first-served basis.

Art

Whether you’re curious about art from China, Japan, the Himalayas or the Islamic world, daily curator-led tours explore different facets of the museum’s vast collection. Some focus on a theme, such as “Calligraphy in Japan” (May 3), while others provide a deeper look at an exhibition, such as “Ay-O’s Happy Rainbow Hell” (May 6) and “A Splendid Land: Paintings from Royal Udaipur” (May 7). There’s also a chance to learn about the conservation of James McNeill Whistler’s Peacock Room, one of the Freer’s great treasures (May 4), which reopened in 2022 after extensive renovations.

Visitors can also hear directly from artists: Atul Bhalla, whose work is included in “Unstill Waters: Contemporary Photography from India,” offers insight into his latest projects during a discussion with Georgetown professor Mark Giordano on May 12, before hosting a gallery talk in the exhibition.

Music

The festival’s climactic event is a concert at the Arts and Industries Building on May 13 featuring K-pop star Eric Nam and R&B singer Raveena, though ticket information hasn’t been released yet. (Keep an eye on the museum’s Instagram page for updates.)

A wide-ranging slate of musical performances includes Syrian American rapper Omar Offendum and Palestinian American musician Ronnie Malley in the Meyer Auditorium (May 3; free tickets required); Tuesday afternoon concerts in the museum’s courtyard featuring buzzworthy raga producer Arushi Jain (May 2) and the toy-piano-driven melodies of Chromic Duo (May 9); an evening courtyard performance by Chromic Duo to mark the 100th anniversary of the Freer the same night; and San Francisco’s Del Sol string quartet joining forces with the U.S. Air Force Band’s Singing Sergeants for “Angel Island,” an oratorio from composer Huang Ruo inspired by poems carved into the walls at Angel Island, an immigration center and detention facility in San Francisco Bay (May 2; free tickets required).

Film

The Freer has become the Smithsonian’s go-to destination for film festivals, including popular annual events dedicated to cinema from Hong Kong, Korea and Iran. The centennial festival includes a screening of “38 at the Garden,” a film about the “Linsanity” that occurred after Jeremy Lin of the New York Knicks dropped 38 points on the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012, followed by a discussion with director Frank Chi and producers Travon Free and Samir Hernandez (May 7; free passes required). There are also two programs of silent film. Chinese-born composer and instrumentalist Min Xiao-Fen performs newly commissioned scores for the 1920s Chinese films “Romance of the Fruit Peddler” and “Romance of the Western Chamber” with percussionist River Guerguerian (May 6; free passes required). D.C.-based techno group Coupler unveils an original score for “A Page of Madness,” a 1926 Japanese film set in a mental hospital (May 5; free tickets required).

Advertisement

And while it’s not strictly part of the festival, the monthly Japanese Classics matinee, which falls during the centennial celebrations, features a screening of Akira Kurosawa’s “Throne of Blood,” a brutal samurai adaptation of “Macbeth” (May 10; free passes required).

Food and markets

Each weekday during the festival, the Freer hosts Lunch on the Plaza outside its main entrance, with Asian and Asian American vendors such as Shababi Chicken and Rice Culture selling food from noon to 5 p.m. (Check Instagram for updates on vendors or hours.)

A Mother’s Day talk with Indonesian chef and author Petty Pandean-Elliott in the Meyer Auditorium explores her new book, “The Indonesian Table,” which features 150 recipes from across the county. Stick around for a book signing and sampling of dishes (May 14; free tickets required).

Two separate markets are planned during the festival: The NMAA x Samasama Art Market (May 5) highlights Asian American and Pacific Islander artists and makers, with works for sale on the museum’s plaza. The Redeye Market, which takes over the neighboring Arts and Industries Building during the Celebration of the Century (May 13), is curated by the No Kings Collective and will feature both art and food vendors. (Like details of the concert the same day, details about ticketing and entry have yet to be released, so keep checking social media.)

If you go

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Festival

Freer Gallery, National Museum of Asian Art, 1050 Independence Ave. SW. asia.si.edu/centennial.

Dates: May 1-14.

Admission: All events are free, though some require advance tickets.

GiftOutline Gift Article