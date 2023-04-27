Watch the president of South Korea sing ‘American Pie’ for Biden

In fairness, it’s not clear exactly how spontaneous it was when South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol grabbed a microphone and sang a verse of “American Pie” in front of President Biden and an oil portrait of Abraham Lincoln.

It’s a lot to expect a genuine moment of spontaneous emotion at a political event, let alone Wednesday night’s state dinner at the White House , where everything from the celebrity guest list to the fabrics were coordinated.

The pianist seemed unfazed. Three Broadway stars — Lea Salonga, Jessica Vosk and Norm Lewis — had performed the same song minutes earlier. And when Yoon finished his rendition, Biden presented him a guitar signed by the song’s author, Don McLean.

Yet the moment felt un-scriptable. The 62-year-old leader of an American ally, something of a hawk at home, softly crooning McLean’s classic in a language Yoon is known to love: “I can’t remember if I cried / When I read about his widowed bride / But something touched me deep inside / The day the music died.” The gowned and suited audience in the State Dining Room nodded long, some in clear astonishment, and applauded wildly at the end.