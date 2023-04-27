Watch the president of South Korea sing ‘American Pie’ for Biden

It’s a lot to expect a genuine moment of spontaneous emotion at a political event, let alone Wednesday night’s state dinner at the White House, where everything from the celebrity guest list to the fabrics were coordinated.
The pianist seemed unfazed. Three Broadway stars — Lea Salonga, Jessica Vosk and Norm Lewis — had performed the same song minutes earlier. And when Yoon finished his rendition, Biden presented him a guitar signed by the song’s author, Don McLean.
Yet the moment felt un-scriptable. The 62-year-old leader of an American ally, something of a hawk at home, softly crooning McLean’s classic in a language Yoon is known to love: “I can’t remember if I cried / When I read about his widowed bride / But something touched me deep inside / The day the music died.” The gowned and suited audience in the State Dining Room nodded long, some in clear astonishment, and applauded wildly at the end.
“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told his counterpart.