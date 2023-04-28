Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Born four years apart on opposite coasts, Betye Saarand Faith Ringgoldare veteran but still vital African American women artists. “Ringgold | Saar: Meeting on the Matrix” consists primarily of prints, an art form more associated with Ringgold, a 92-year-old New Yorker, than with Saar, who’s 96 and a Los Angeles native. But the David C. Driskell Center exhibition assembles fine examples of both women’s works on paper.

Ringgold’s offerings here tend to be brighter and more direct. Featured are 1995-2004 silk-screens of Harlem performers, some of them on black backdrops and glowing with metallic ink: The saxophone of “Papa Can Blow” is gilded, as are the stripes on both dress and hair in “Mama Can Sing.” More specific, and realistic, are her 2012 portraits of singer Mahalia Jackson and artist Romare Bearden, their faces centered amid text arranged in quilt-like designs.

Several artworks strike less celebratory notes. These include new editions of posters that Ringgold made in 1970 to raise money for the Black Panthers’ legal defense, and a portfolio of prints, “Declaration of Freedom and Independence.” These contrast the rhetoric of the United States’ founding fathers, extolling liberty but declining to mention it was not for all, with the questioning words of Abigail Adams and Sojourner Truth.

Saar is known for assemblages, and those are the basis for such prints as 1998’s “National Racism: We Was Mostly ‘Bout Survival,” which superimposes images of an old washboard and a Black laundress who wears a “Liberate Aunt Jemima” button. Most of Saar’s other pieces here are gentler. There’s a 1963 etching of her then-7-year-old daughter, Alison, and multiple visions of skies, whether local, cosmic or symbolic. A primary-colored print-collage from 1992 combines the moon and planets with mystical talismans and the artist’s own face — orbiting above terrestrial concerns, at least for a moment.

Ringgold and Saar are not included in “Prints & Works on Paper,” Hemphill Artworks’ survey of prints and other pictures by 10 Black American artists, but the two shows almost overlap. The Hemphill selection includes eight works by Bearden and two by Alison Saar, who’s now 67. Her black-and-white-and-red prints from 2014 strikingly combine women with nature in figures patterned in prickly vines or with an apple tree growing from one of the women’s heads.

Advertisement

A 1991 mixed-media exercise by Sam Gilliam stands out because of its watery hues and textures, and for being the only abstraction in a show that emphasizes representational work. The most realistic offerings are three drawings made in the 1930s: Palmer Hayden’s portrait of a woman and two renderings of jugs, one blue and one brown, by Lois Mailou Jones. Jones’s works are elegantly modeled to convey both shape and luminosity. Equally precise but less naturalistic, John Biggers’s 1992 “Family Ark” is a sort of altar piece that ceremonially arranges symbols of African life.

Like Ringgold, several of these artists depict musicians. Benny Andrews plants a saxophonist on what appears to be a cloud in a 2000 collage-painting, and six of Bearden’s painterly color lithographs are from his 1979 “Jazz Series.”

The other notable sequence features eight black-and-white linocuts from Hale Aspacio Woodruff’s “Selections From the Atlanta Period,” made between 1931 and 1946 and printed in 1996. Woodruff is best known as a muralist, and he distilled the sweep and drama of that form into this more intimate form. The stark pictures, characterized by stylized realism and deep blacks, include “Giddap,” a powerful depiction of the moment a Black man is lynched. The other scenes are less disturbing, but they all demonstrate that for the people Woodruff portrayed, their lives were mostly about survival.

Advertisement

Ringgold | Saar: Meeting on the Matrix Through May 22 at the David C. Driskell Center, 1214 Cole Student Activities Bldg., University of Maryland, College Park.

Prints & Works on Paper Through May 6 at Hemphill Artworks, 434 K St. NW.

Leonets & Petrov

No signs of war are evident in Jaroslav Leonets’s and Andrei Petrov’s recent work, but their paintings respond to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Leonets’s landscapes depict a land of rustic beauty, barely touched by mankind but achingly vulnerable. Petrov’s landscape-influenced abstractions refer to an earlier period in the region’s history, yet were sparked by the Russian onslaught.

Leonets is a Kyiv resident who began painting rural Ukrainian scenes before the full-blown war began. His Amy Kaslow Gallery show, “Documenting Landscapes: Ukraine’s Vanishing Terrain,” features nine impressionistic oils made between 2019 and 2022. They’re painted primarily with sunny hues, yet with areas deepened by shadow. The majority of them feature bodies of water alluringly splashed with reflected light.

Similar highlights characterize most of the oils in Petrov’s Morton Fine Art show. But as indicated by the show’s title, “Footprints in the Snow,” the reflections play on white fields rather than blue lakes or rivers. Petrov is a D.C.-born New Yorker whose suite of pictures was inspired by his grandfather’s 1915 escape from a Siberian labor camp, a flight that took him to China and eventually the United States. Petrov is partly of Ukrainian heritage, and the Russian assault motivated him to revisit this chapter in his family history.

Advertisement

Both artists apply pigment thickly, but after that, their methods diverge. Leonets’s technique is as traditional as his imagery; clouds and cliffs alike are rendered with thick but loose gestures. Petrov applies layers of color that he then cracks and partly removes. Many of his pictures are defined by fissures that suggest the collision of tectonic plates. This signature move is visually striking, but also thematically suggestive: The fractures suggest breaks in the timeline or lives shattered by history. Where Leonets’s landscapes appear pretty but threatened, Petrov’s abstractions conjure centuries of ruin and loss.

Jaroslav Leonets: Documenting Landscapes: Ukraine’s Vanishing Terrain Through May 7 at Amy Kaslow Gallery, 7920 Norfolk Ave., Bethesda.

Andrei Petrov: Footprints in the Snow Through May 7 at Morton Fine Art, 52 O St. NW, No. 302.

GiftOutline Gift Article