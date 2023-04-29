Biden’s best jokes at the White House correspondents’ dinner

President Biden was a little edgy and a little samey for his monologue at Saturday night’s White House correspondent’s dinner — or “nerd prom,” as journalists like to call their annual attempt to wine, dine and extract humor from Washington’s political elite.
Biden’s poll numbers are still lousy, he’s even older, and Fox is reeling from a $787.5 million defamation settlement and the firing of top-rated host Tucker Carlson. So the president mostly told more jokes about those things, with a sprinkling of new material on newsmakers like Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis, Biden’s cooler alter-ego Dark Brandon, and recently fired CNN host Don Lemon.
Here are the best of Biden’s jokes from 2023 (by which we mean they’re better than ones we didn’t print):
- “You say I’m ancient. I say I’m wise. You say I’m over the hill. Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime.”
- You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch. That’s simply not true. How could I dislike a guy that makes me look like Harry Styles?
- “Elon Musk tweeted [NPR] should be defunded. The best way to make NPR go away is for Elon to buy it.”
- “We really have a record to be proud of. We vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, earned historic legislative victories and midterm results. But the job isn’t finished. I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson. What are you booing about, like you think that’s not reasonable? Give me a break.”
- “I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat the hell out of me and got to them first.”
- “I can’t be too rough on the guy. After his reelection as governor he was asked if he had a mandate. He said, ‘Hell no, I’m straight.’ I’ll give you time to think that one through. You got it?”
- “You all keep reporting my approval ratings as 42 percent. I think you don’t know this: Kevin McCarthy called me and asked, ‘Joe what the hell’s your secret?' I’m not even kidding about that one.”
- “It’s great the cable news networks are here tonight. MSNBC, owned by NBC Universal. Fox News, owned by Dominion Voting Systems.”
- Last year, your favorite Fox reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with that $787 million settlement, they’re here because they can’t say no to a free meal.”
- “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m going to turn us over to Roy [Wood Jr., the night’s featured comedian.] Roy, the podium is yours. I’m going to be fine with your jokes, but I’m not sure about Dark Brandon.” Biden then slipped on a pair of aviators and walked back to his seat.
This story has been updated with more jokes.