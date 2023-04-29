Biden’s best jokes at the White House correspondents’ dinner

President Biden was a little edgy and a little samey for his monologue at Saturday night’s White House correspondent’s dinner — or “ nerd prom ,” as journalists like to call their annual attempt to wine, dine and extract humor from Washington’s political elite.

Last year, Biden poked fun at his middling approval ratings, his age and all the Fox News reporters who came to the gala despite their network’s apparent hostility to his presidency. This year he … pretty much did the same thing.