Roy Wood Jr.’s funniest jokes at the White House correspondents’ dinner

On one of the most pompous nights for politics and media, “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. humbled both sides of the political aisle as the featured entertainer for this year’s White House correspondents’ dinner.
“It’s an honor to speak and crack jokes on top of that, you know, next to the president,” he told CBS News before the event. “I think it’s an even bigger responsibility to be able to talk directly to the people in the room that are pushing against a lot of the things that keep America from moving forward.”
Here are Wood’s best jokes of the night:
- “You all look good though. I’ve been watching and looking around all night. … Looks like everybody got a little piece of that settlement money from Fox News.”
- “Three people you don’t want to see in a courtroom: That’s Dominion, Cardi B or Gwyneth Paltrow. You’re going to lose.”
- “When I go to the polls, I make sure it is a Dominion machine that I use. If your election needs the truth, put Dominion in your booth.”
- “I’d like to stop right now and congratulate tonight’s top scholarship recipient, Arizona State senior George Santos. George couldn’t be here tonight. He’s auditioning for RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
- “It’s a tumultuous time in media, though. We got layoffs everywhere. … Paramount Global right now is considering offers from Byron Allen and Tyler Perry to purchase BET. That’s how bad it is out there. These companies are so broke, they’re giving BET back to Black people.”
- “To Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling. I work at ‘The Daily Show,’ so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program.”
- “You don’t fire your host after the first couple of scandals. The scandals got to stack up. You’ve got to get ratings. Yes, Don Lemon was a diva, and he said a couple of women are raggedy in the face, but that’s a promotion at Fox News.”
- “That Trump arrest, it didn’t do what I thought it was going to do. The Trump arrest was like a pot brownie you ate four hours ago. You’re like, ‘Hmm, do I feel justice? This don’t feel like justice.’”
- “The only thing Ron DeSantis has done that I got to give him credit for. This boy got people riled up with stuff they can’t understand. They don’t know what critical race theory is. Got these people riled up about something that they can’t even define, like crypto or NFTs. Ask any Republican that’s anti-CRT … trying to explain CRT, they sound like a Democrat trying to explain the charges against Trump.”
- On Harlan Crow, the billionaire who treats Clarence Thomas to lavish vacations: “This man bought a Supreme Court Justice. Do you understand how rich you have to be to buy a Supreme Court justice, a Black one on top of that? There’s only two in stock, and Harlan Crow owns half the inventory.”
- “You should be inspired by the events in France. They rioted when the retirement age went up two years to 64. … Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work.”
- “Just know, Mama, if a White billionaire calls you and offers to buy your house, please sell it. Because I might want to become an NFT.”
Wood is one of several comedians invited to host the event in recent years, including Michelle Wolf in 2018 and Hasan Minhaj in 2017. “Daily Show” alum Trevor Noah headlined last year.
This year’s correspondents’ dinner, informally known as “nerd prom,” was Wood’s first as emcee, but it wasn’t his first foray in the media realm. His father, Roy Wood Sr., was a well-known journalist during the civil rights movement who co-founded one of the first Black American-owned national radio networks. And Wood started his professional career in media, earning a degree in broadcast journalism from Florida A&M University.