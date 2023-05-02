Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the darkest places in daytime Washington at the moment is a tribute to the night sky. The notably low-lit exhibition “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky” is the National Museum of Natural History’s effort to illustrate what’s been lost as artificial illumination bleaches out the heavens. Most of the information presented is scientific, but the show also spotlights myth and lore.

The show is divided into six thematic sections, with images, artifacts and texts individually spot-lit in the shadowy galleries. The cumulative effect provides enough light to navigate the space easily, while still maintaining the sense of overall darkness.

Introductory data includes a graph that shows visible light’s relatively narrow position on the continuum of electromagnetic radiation, from radio waves to gamma rays. Nearby is an array of artificial light sources arranged historically from torches to oil lamps to LEDs. A simple but dramatic statistic reveals the effect of modern lighting technology: About 33 percent of the world’s population — and nearly 80 percent of the people in North America — can’t see the Milky Way.

The change is visualized by two views of the nighttime sky from the Harvard College Observatory, which is affiliated with the Smithsonian. The first scene shows the sky above Cambridge, Mass., in 1850, shortly after the facility’s first telescope was installed. Push a button and the date hops to 2020 — and nearly every star vanishes.

A sky that never goes fully black is not just a problem for astronomers. One section of the show demonstrates how all those headlights, streetlights and neon signs affect wildlife. The 24-hour glare disrupts animal breeding, avian migration, marine life and every aspect of existence for nocturnal creatures and plants. (This section includes tactile displays of animals and is one of several areas that feature the sounds of the natural world after dark.)

The news gets better at the other end of the exhibition, which includes tips on how to reduce the effects of excessive lighting. Among these ideas are focusing illumination downward, not toward the sky, and using warm shades of white light that are less disruptive than cool ones. There’s also a display of things the Smithsonian’s museums themselves are doing to reduce light pollution.

A guide to areas that restrict light pollution — dark-sky preserves, as they are known — includes photographs of some of these mostly remote places and a large world map that locates such less-bright spots as Flagstaff, Ariz.; Snowdonia National Park in Wales; Chile’s Atacama Desert; and Bisei (which means “beautiful stars”) in southwestern Japan. Several of these sites have become homes to observatories precisely because the heavens above them are not so washed out.

People have long imagined that they saw beings and stories in the patterns of stars. Those perceptions have inspired designations whose meaning is seldom considered today. The Arctic and Antarctic regions, for example, are named after “arktos,” the Greek word for bear, a reference to the constellations Ursa Major and Ursa Minor, which appear to be in the northern sky.

Celestial phenomena are known by scientific names that mostly come from Greek or Latin, but the same twinkling overhead lights had different names and meanings in other cultures. A video presentation at the center of “Lights Out” considers the various myths connected to the Pleiades star cluster (whose name probably derives from the Greek word for “to sail”). The constellation is also known as the Seven Sisters or Messier 45 (as catalogued by 18th-century French astronomer Charles Messier).

The video recounts several fables about the Pleiades, which were associated with a group of sisters by various far-flung, culturally disconnected peoples. These include the ancient Greeks, New Zealand’s Maori and the Ainu of northern Japan, a country where the star formation was perceived as comprising six rather than seven visible siblings. The Japanese word for the constellation is “subaru,” now associated with a car company whose logo features six stars.

If pondering the parables — and commercial uses — inspired by constellations takes “Lights Out” rather far from its central theme, it underlines the centrality of the visible galaxies to human civilization. A world in which the stars have vanished into a surfeit of artificial light would be a lesser one, both culturally and scientifically.

If you go

Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky

National Museum of Natural History, 10th Street and Constitution Avenue NW. naturalhistory.si.edu.

Dates: Through December 2025.

Admission: Free.

