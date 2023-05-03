Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct its first female rapper, Missy Elliott, as well as country music legend Willie Nelson and a small handful of other performers Friday, in one of the music industry’s most prestigious honors. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Hall also announced plans to admit Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and the Spinners to its 38th class at a ceremony in November — for creating music that “changed the course of rock and roll.”

“This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” John Sykes, the foundation’s chairman, said in a statement that noted this year coincides with Nelson’s 90th birthday and the 50th anniversary of the invention of hip-hop.

Clive “DJ Kool Herc” Campbell, who is commonly credited with inventing hip-hop when he broke out two turntables at a Bronx party in 1973, was among several artists and music professionals who received special awards this year. The full list of honorees is here.

Elliott has the special distinction of being voted into the Hall — an elite body determined by the votes of hundreds of artists, historians and music professionals around the world — as soon as she became eligible: 25 years after the release of her debut album, “Supa Dupa Fly” in 1997. She has more recently been in the spotlight for her 2015 music video “WTF (Where They From).”

“It’s impossible to take your eyes off her,” The Washington Post critic Robin Givhan wrote at the time. “Not because she is flaunting a body that hasn’t known carbs since the turn of the last century, but because she is moving with such unwavering control and pleasure. Because she is so dynamic. Because she has used fashion and style to create a persona that is artful, entrancing and complex.”

The seemingly immortal Nelson, on the other hand, performed a star-studded concert for his 90th birthday just a few days before his induction was announced.

The Hall’s 38th annual induction ceremony will be held in November in Brooklyn.

