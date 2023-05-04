Jamie Foxx thanks fans during unexplained hospitalization

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Academy-award-winning actor Jamie Foxx has broken his silence after being hospitalized, thanking fans for their support in a brief social media post on Wednesday. “Appreciate all the love!!!,” he wrote on Instagram. “Feeling blessed,” he added, with a heart and fox emoji. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon for taking over as a guest host on his television game show, “Beat Shazam,” while he is out sick. He did not address his medical condition or its severity.

Three weeks ago, the actor’s daughter issued a statement that he was sick following a “medical complication.” Corinne Foxx provided no further details.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Advertisement

Actor Vin Diesel and musicians DJ Khaled and Ludacris were among those who commented on the new post and voiced support. Civil rights activist Bernice King also tweeted: “Praying for you, brother. Keep fighting to be well.”

Foxx, 55, is best known for his portrayal of the jazz singer Ray Charles in the biopic movie “Ray,” which in 2005 earned him a best actor Oscar. He has also played leading roles in such films as “Django Unchained” and “Dreamgirls.”

The actor was reportedly taken ill in Atlanta while filming a Netflix show in early April with actress Cameron Diaz.

GiftOutline Gift Article