Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pixelated into near-oblivion, Amy Elkins’s photographs of incarcerated men are blurred by an exact ratio: The degree of decreased crispness corresponds to the number of years the inmate has spent behind bars. This link between the conceptual and the personal is characteristic of the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington’s “Crisis of Image.” The exhibition’s title could just as aptly be plural, since the nine contributors (two of whom work as a duo) address specific rather than collective crises. The artists all work in New York or New England, save for the California-based Elkins.

Steve Pauley makes stone sculptures whose anamorphic engravings can be discerned only when light is cast on them to reflect the images on adjacent surfaces. His “Purple Canary,” a photogram of one such reflection, is a reference to canaries in coal mines and a tribute to West Virginia miners.

The team of Rob Swainston and Zorawar Sidhu uses a traditional medium, woodblock printing, to make vivid pictures of such 2020-21 events as Black Lives Matter protests and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The matrices were carved into sheets of plywood that had been placed over the windows of New York’s Museum of Modern Art in mid-2020; the prints’ layered images and hot colors effectively convey bedlam and confusion.

Advertisement

Autobiography, sometimes jousting with fiction, figures in the work of Melissa Joseph, Ayanna Dozier and Lydia McCarthy. Joseph renders family photos in felted wool, remaking them as both more traditional and less precise. Dozier stitches together a suite of Polaroids in which she appears alone on a street at night, her purpose ambiguous. McCarthy also uses her body in photos, which are close-ups integrated with props and superimpositions to construct surreal and sometimes ominous scenarios.

The impact of such contemporary phenomena as artificial intelligence and “deep fakes” plays a surprisingly small role in the show, which was curated by Jacob Rhodes, Kris Racaniello and Lisa Schilling. Moscow-born Sasha Rudensky does consider the role of surveillance, but in Cold War terms. He enlarges contact-sheet images of photos of the Soviet Union made for, but unpublished by, an American news magazine. These are placed in front of a gallery window to impede transparency both literally and metaphorically.

More up-to-date technologically is Triton Mobley’s video “Coded #000000 (Black),” whose title refers to the designation for black in HTML, the standard markup language for web browsers. The piece is a flickeringly indistinct montage of Black faces and the limited array of shades of brown available in HTML. In an age of near-ubiquitous images, some people are still not fully seen. That crisis is as much societal as artistic.

Advertisement

Crisis of Image: Through May 14 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington, 3550 Wilson Blvd., Arlington.

Ferry, Hornady & Young

Local representational artists Ben Ferry, Jack Hornady and Trevor Young have different styles, as well as different outlooks, but their favored subjects are closely aligned. Ferry’s recent body of work observes Freeway Aviation, a small airport in suburban Maryland. Hornady’s paintings exalt mid-20th-century automobiles and equally sleek suburban buildings of a similar vintage. Young’s darker, less celebratory pictures also portray the automobile age, distilled to eerily unpopulated scenes of highways, gas stations and oil refineries.

Of the three, Hornady has the loosest style, but his free brushstrokes cohere into images that appear almost photographic from a distance. His District Architecture Center show, “Road Trip,” features slabs of hot acrylic colors whose hard-edge forms echo the components of the cars and buildings they represent. There’s not much nature in these retro-futurist vignettes, aside from vivid blue skies that appear as machined and metallic as the streamlined auto bodies and geometric facades. If Hornady depicts 1960s cars, motels and office blocks without regret, he memorializes them purely as visual phenomena, not in economic or environmental terms.

In contrast to the sunniness of Hornady’s playful nostalgia, Young’s pictures almost always portray nighttime scenes, harshly illuminated by artificial and sometimes infernal light. About half of the 50 oil paintings in “Wastelands,” his Addison/Ripley Fine Art show, are small studies of gas station canopies or empty billboards that appear as little more than stark frameworks aglow in deep darkness. But there are also epic views of industrial complexes haloed with light smeared by chemical vapors.

Advertisement

Does Young actually consider such places wastelands? They certainly aren’t conventionally beautiful, but they offer drama and dynamism. The sweeping “PSI,” with a round metal tank at the center of smoggy glare, is hellish but fascinating. More placid sites, such as a K Street underpass whose lamps burn white below silhouettes of darkened trees, conjure the power of solitude. Alone in unpretty industrial locales, Young seems at home.

Previous Young shows have featured paintings of a different sort of man-made hulk: the large jetliner. Ben Ferry, whose style is gentler and more intimate, prefers the single-engine prop planes seen in “Eastward and Onward,” his Gallery Neptune & Brown show. Ferry is the only one of this trio to include people — and a few feral cats — in his compositions, and to vary media from picture to picture. The largest of these paintings are oils, but the majority are watercolors and a few drawings are also included.

Where Hornady and Young go for different varieties of the archetypal, Ferry is more of a documentarian. For his previous Neptune & Brown show, the artist spent two years observing a famed local milliner and her shop. This time, he presents a series of moments at an airfield whose hangars are old tobacco barns, one of them adorned with a huge American flag, and where a cat suns itself on the wing of an airplane parked on grass. From such details, the artist constructs a small, nearly outmoded world. Ferry’s approach is homier than Hornady’s or Young’s, but in its own quiet way it’s also mythic.

Jack Hornady: Road Trip Through May 10 at District Architecture Center, 421 Seventh St. NW.

Trevor Young: Wastelands Through June 3 at Addison/Ripley Fine Art, 1670 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

Ben Ferry: Eastward and Onward Through May 13 at Gallery Neptune & Brown, 1530 14th St. NW.

GiftOutline Gift Article