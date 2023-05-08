Which shows has the writers’ strike halted? ‘Stranger Things,’ SNL and more.

Actors including Cynthia Nixon, Rob Lowe and Natasha Lyonne have joined writers picketing outside studio offices in recent days, while others have drawn attention to the strike on Twitter and Instagram.
Here are some of the productions affected by the strike.
‘Stranger Things’
The production of Season 5, the last of the “Stranger Things” series, will not go ahead during the strike, the Duffer brothers said Sunday night on Twitter. “Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the show’s executive producers and creators said in support of the strike, adding that they hope a fair deal is reached “soon” to enable work to resume. The fifth season was supposed to begin filming in June. The news is likely to disappoint fans of the most-streamed show of 2022.
‘Cobra Kai’
The writers of the Netflix martial arts comedy-drama have put down their pencils, and there are no writers on set, co-creator Jon Hurwitz said. “These aren’t fun times, but it’s unfortunately necessary,” he said in a tweet.
‘Yellowjackets’
The writer’s room on the Showtime psychological thriller stopped work after only one day on Season 3, said Ashley Lyle, one of the creators. “It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal,” she said on Twitter.
‘Good Omens’
Promotional events lined up for Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series on Amazon’s Prime Video may be affected, too. Although the second season is complete and set to come out this summer, Gaiman, a member of the WGA, said last week on Twitter that he might not be able to participate in promoting the show given the strike.
“I wish this wasn’t happening and support it absolutely. When I wake up tomorrow I’ll be on strike,” he said. WGA members are prohibited from even making promotional appearances, strike rules state.
Late-night shows
The “Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement. At the Met Gala the night before the strike started, Fallon came out in support of the writers, saying, “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.”
NBC will pay the show’s staff for two weeks, and Fallon will cover the pay for a third week, Sarah Kobos, a photo researcher on the show, said on Twitter.
Meyers, too, had addressed the strike in a late-April episode.
“It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows,” he said at the end of the show. “And it would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially considering we’re on the heels of that awful pandemic that affected, not just show business, but all of us.”
“Saturday Night Live” will air repeats for the foreseeable future, Variety reported, citing an NBC statement. The hiatus on live shows started with Pete Davidson’s scheduled return as host over the weekend, which did not air.
‘Hacks’
Jen Statsky, co-creator of the HBO Max comedy-drama, said on Twitter that she was “devastated” to not be with her cast and crew but that “there was no other option here.”
“Writing happens at every stage of the process — production and post included,” she said while sharing an article about filming on the series being halted.
‘Blade’
The Marvel Studios vampire thriller starring Mahershala Ali is set to be delayed because of the strike, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Blade was supposed to begin filming in Atlanta in June but has become the first big-ticket movie to be stalled.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels is one of the few shows to continue production despite the strike, Variety reported. The series, which is set to finish filming within the next 20 days, is continuing without two of its executive producers who are bound by the strike rules, the report said.