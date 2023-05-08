Which shows has the writers’ strike halted? ‘Stranger Things,’ SNL and more.

Late-night shows

The “Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” are off the air until further notice, NBC said in a statement. At the Met Gala the night before the strike started, Fallon came out in support of the writers, saying, “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers, and I support them all the way.”

NBC will pay the show’s staff for two weeks, and Fallon will cover the pay for a third week, Sarah Kobos, a photo researcher on the show, said on Twitter.

Jimmy Fallon on the potential writers strike: "I wouldn't have a show if it wasn't for my writers, and I support them all the way." https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/oKLq4GrgkR — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2023

Meyers, too, had addressed the strike in a late-April episode.

“It doesn’t just affect the writers, it affects all the incredible non-writing staff on these shows,” he said at the end of the show. “And it would really be a miserable thing for people to have to go through, especially considering we’re on the heels of that awful pandemic that affected, not just show business, but all of us.”

