Jamie Foxx to return to TV after health scare

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx are slated to co-host a new music game show on Fox called “We Are Family,” coming in 2024. Corinne hinted Friday at the “exciting work announcement” on Instagram, in which she also shared with fans that her father “has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.” Her update came after reports spread on blogs and social media that loved ones were “preparing for the worst” after Jamie was hospitalized in early April for an undisclosed medical complication.

The “Ray” actor reportedly fell ill in Atlanta, where he was filming the Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz. Corinne first shared the news about her father’s medical emergency on Instagram: “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she wrote in the statement posted on April 12. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.” Since then, the Foxx family hasn’t shared details on what illness Jamie was facing and provided little information on his condition.

On Monday, the Foxxes announced their involvement in the new show. “We are thrilled to be developing ‘We Are Family’ with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of ‘Beat Shazam,’” they said. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

On “We Are Family,” hidden celebrity recording artists, actors, athletes and other famous figures will perform duets with their onstage non-famous family members. A studio audience of contestants can win up to $100,000 if they can correctly guess which high-profile faces the singers are related to after multiple rounds of clues.

“We Are Family” is the second Fox game show the Foxx duo were chosen to shepherd. The first, “Beat Shazam,” will enter its sixth season when it returns May 23 with guest host Nick Cannon and guest DJ Kelly Osborne. Jamie has hosted the game show, which challenges contestants to identity hit songs faster than their competition for the chance to win $1 million, since its premiere in 2017 and Corinne joined during its second season.

Cannon and Osborne were tapped to fill in for the Foxxes, whose “boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible,” said Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment.

Before Corinne’s post on Friday, the family has mostly kept the public in the dark about the actor’s condition.

In a May 3 Instagram post, the 55-year-old briefly thanked fans for their support, writing “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed” with a praying hands, red heart and fox emoji. The post, and another statement that thanked Cannon for filling in, did not include any updates on his health, while celebrities such as Jeremy Renner wished him a speedy recovery.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corinne wrote in her Instagram story on Friday. “He was playing pickleball yesterday!”

