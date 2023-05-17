Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The premise of Ayana V. Jackson’s exhibition at the National Museum of African Art is horrific yet hopeful. Her array of photographs, videos, costumes and installations illustrates a science-fictional notion: that pregnant African women who were thrown — or jumped — overboard from slave ships then gave birth to babies who could breathe underwater. The surviving children populated an aquatic realm called Drexciya.

The artist, who’s known primarily as a photographer, is highly present in “From the Deep: In the Wake of Drexciya with Ayana V. Jackson.” She appears in photos and videos, wearing fanciful outfits and diving in deep waters. Yet she had numerous collaborators in the project, and is extrapolating a concept that’s not originally hers. Drexciya was first imagined by a Detroit musical duo of the same name. As Drexciya, James Stinson and Gerald Donald made electronic dance music from 1992 to 2002, until Stinson’s death from a heart ailment.

Drexciya’s synth-based sounds play in one of the show’s four galleries, a sort of chill-out lounge with nooks outfitted with cushions for sitting. On one side, three portholes offer a view of a black female mannequin in Elizabethan dress, a reference to the fact that Britain’s slave trade began under Elizabeth I. (The queen approved, and in one known instance partly funded, voyages of ships that carried enslaved people.) The fancily dressed figure has her hands up in a gesture that could mean “Stop slavery” but also “Don’t shoot,” a plea that fast-forwards to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The scent of salt and lumber, evoking a journey on a wooden sailing ship, seeps into the room. “From the Deep” is a multisensory experience as well as a multimedia one.

Other galleries display photos and videos of Jackson covered in African-style body paint or in clothing made in collaboration with African designers Rama Diaw, Olabanji “Cheddar” Arowoshola and Mwambi Wassaki and Trinidad and Tobago’s Robert Young. (In some of the images, the artist is partly nude.) The outfits are partly made of castoff items, often of nautical origin, including spoons, coral beads, fishing nets and oyster shells. Some pieces of the costumes are exhibited by themselves, as is a replica of the sort of iron collar forced around the necks of enslaved Africans. There’s also a billowing skirt covered in Ghanaian paper currency, which Jackson wears in a photo of herself posing on the edge of the sea.

In one gallery, videos made with motion-capture technology flicker briefly on small porthole-shaped screens. In another, three of the four walls are video screens whose projections reveal Jackson at depths of over 100 feet, swimming amid reefs, sea creatures and oceanic vegetation. The artist became certified as a dive master to make these watery vignettes. They’re accompanied by overlapping readings from two literary works: Robert Hayden’s “Middle Passage” and Alexis Pauline Gumbs’s “Undrowned: Black Feminist Lessons from Marine Mammals.”

The underwater videos, both literally and visually immersive, are the most striking part of “Into the Deep.” As Jackson swims through watery depths, she brings the defiant fable of Drexciya to life.

The water-breathing denizens of Drexciya never existed, of course. But Jackson, who divides her time between Brooklyn, Johannesburg and Paris, has given a lot of thought to their identity.

The tale of Drexciya is “very much a Black American mythology,” the artist acknowledged during a walk-through of the show just before its opening. The transatlantic slave trade is less discussed among Africans than by African Americans, she said.

Yet African mythology does include accounts of underwater domains and of such water spirits or goddesses as Mame Coumba Bang, Kianda, Yemaya and Olokun. In Jackson’s version of the Drexciya story, these spirits helped the women who fell from slave ships and their babies. The role of the water deities, which the artist symbolically portrays in her photos and videos, is one of the artist’s additions to the tale.

The imaginary inhabitants of Drexciya are “a tribe of Africans,” Jackson noted. “These characters never became Americans.”

“From the Deep” is a fantasy of retroactively rescuing some of the victims of the transatlantic slave trade. But it also expresses a contemporary, and more attainable, wish for the descendants of the Middle Passage: that African Americans recover, retain and nurture their African-ness.

