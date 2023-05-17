The best movies about screenwriters to watch during the writers’ strike

Why Mankiewicz chose it: “I never met my grandfather, Herman Mankiewicz, who died in 1953. My image of him came entirely from my father, who described his dad often. And though David Fincher never spoke to my dad as he developed the script, from the first moment I saw ‘Mank’ on screen, it felt as if I were experiencing the embodiment of my grandfather through Oldman. On top of that, Fincher’s sense of time and place in ‘Mank’ seems perfect. If you want a feel for what it was like to be a frequently fired studio writer in the 1930s who goes on to write perhaps the greatest American movie of all time, then ‘Mank’ is your movie.”