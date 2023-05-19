Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Local artist, composer and scientist Alberto Gaitán (1955-2022) had a gift for working with technology and a genius for working with others. He was “the help desk for the D.C. art scene,” notes the text of “Albertopalooza: The Self-Organizing Systems of Alberto Gaitán,” a retrospective at Otis Street Arts Project. The show encompasses video, electronic music and computer-generated painting, as well as drawings and photographs of long-gone conceptual art projects. It was organized by James Huckenpahler, Gaitán’s friend and collaborator.

The son of a Colombian diplomat, Gaitán was born in Ecuador but lived most of his life in the Washington area. He aspired to be a guitarist, an ambition derailed by the onset of severe arthritis during the early 1970s. He later performed on electronic keyboards and other devices, such as the Make Noise Shared System modular synthesizer, which was moved directly from his studio to this show, where it produces an oscillating hum and various staccato counterpoints. But Gaitán devoted much of his time to devising systems that could operate independently and planning schemes that could be executed with or by others.

In the 1990s, Gaitán was a member of Art Attack, a local group that transformed buildings destined for demolition into temporary art objects. Showcased here is documentation of a 1994 remake of a doomed Arlington farmhouse. Nearby in 1998, Gaitán outfitted Lorcom Lane with tubes that produced percussive patterns as cars traversed them, an undertaking represented by a map and an audio recording.

In April 2007, the artist debuted “Remembrancer,” a piece in which three robotic painters applied drips of different colored pigment to canvases in response to keywords in news stories found on the internet: Regional stories were red, national stories were blue and international stories were green. (Gaitán divulged just one of the keywords, “death,” a term that precipitated a flood of red drips two days later, after the killings at Virginia Tech.)

The “Remembrancer” paintings in this show are from a later incarnation of the work, but are no less poignant. They embody Gaitán’s singular aptitude for combining the mechanistic and the human.

Albertopalooza: The Self-Organizing Systems of Alberto Gaitán Through June 3 at Otis Street Arts Project, 3706 Otis St., Mount Rainier.

Reynier Leyva Novo

Many dictators, most famously Joseph Stalin, removed people from history as they purged them from their coteries; allies-turned-outcasts vanished from subsequent reproductions of photographs in which they had stood with the supreme leader. Conceptual artist Reynier Leyva Novo gives such propagandistic excisions an ironic twist in his Terzo Piano show, “Democratic Memory: A Happy Day.” The tyrants themselves evaporate from Novo’s painstakingly altered archival photos.

Novo is Cuban, so the autocrat who doesn’t appear in his pictures most often is Fidel Castro, who rates an entire wall of 16 absences. Novo arranges multiple disappearances for Mao Zedong and removes several images of, or references, to Francisco Franco and Adolf Hitler. What’s left behind is often an occasion of public pomp rendered meaningless by the lack of its central figure. But a few photos record domestic moments: Novo pairs photos of nearly identical German shepherds, minus Castro or Hitler, respectively.

The apparent implication of the show’s title is that human history would be happy without the likes of Mao, Hitler or Castro. But not all the scenes are rendered placid by the removal of the despot. In one picture, more than a dozen Chinese nurses are visibly anguished by the sight of a bier from which Novo has erased Mao’s corpse. The need to venerate a leader can be just as compelling as the leader’s need for veneration.

Reynier Leyva Novo: Democratic Memory: A Happy Day Through May 31 at Terzo Piano, 1515 14th St. NW.

Joseph Shetler

With his latest work, D.C. minimalist artist Joseph Shetler moves into color field painting. But the bold, single-hued areas in his new pictures serve primarily as boundaries for lines that are thin, straight and parallel. The 10 works in Shetler’s show at the Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial, “In Consideration,” are loud around the edges and hushed at their centers.

The sets of orderly pinstripes, half oriented vertically and half horizontally, are rendered with silverpoint, a technique in which a silver rod is dragged across a soft white background. The parallel arrays are contained within painted enclosures that are essentially square yet rough-edged. The ragged borders strongly contrast the tidy lines within them.

Form is content in Shetler’s work, but the artist also has what he terms a moral purpose. “Every time we make art, or look at art, we are creating a habit of seeing different perspectives,” notes his statement. In these drawing-paintings, multiple approaches are contained within frames within further frames.

Joseph Shetler: In Consideration Through June 11 at the Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial, 1630 Columbia Rd. NW.

S. Abbas Shobeiri

Artist and physician S. Abbas Shobeiri’s Dupont Underground show is a suite of 25 oil and mixed-media paintings. But it can also be seen as a course of treatment. The pictures in “Do You See Me? Paintings of Postpartum Trauma and Healing” are divided among seven thematic sections, beginning with “Shock” and ending hopefully with “Return to a Meaningful Life.” They’re complemented by comments from distraught mothers, which are projected on the curved inner wall of the venue, a former trolley station.

The Iran-born Northern Virginian takes an expressionistic approach. He depicts postpartum patients in intimate moments or symbolic poses, using heavily impastoed pigment that is sometimes combined with 3D elements. Two of the paintings feature collaged strips of hospital gowns, while “The Goddess” portrays a woman surrounded by a dozen obstetric forceps arranged in a halo around her head. If that seems too literal, Shobeiri shows no interest in transcending his subject. As his statement notes, “I am an artist who advocates for new mothers by retelling their stories through art.” His paintings can’t be separated from the words projected alongside them.

S. Abbas Shobeiri: Do You See Me? Paintings of Postpartum Trauma and Healing Through May 28 at Dupont Underground, 19 Dupont Circle NW.

