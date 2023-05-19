Jimmy Buffett postpones concert because of hospitalization

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jimmy Buffett will no longer be performing in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday after undisclosed medical issues landed the “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” singer in the hospital, he said in a statement. “I had a sudden change of plans this week,” Buffett wrote Thursday. After he returned from a trip in the Bahamas, he “had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter, whose concert was part of his “Second Wind Tour,” didn’t share in his message what health issues he was experiencing or his current condition, and representatives for Buffett didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” the statement continued. It’s unclear when Buffett’s next concert will be, but he added that he will be back to performing “in the land of She-Crab soup” once he’s healthy enough.

Tickets purchased for the Saturday concert with the Coral Reefer Band at Credit One Stadium will be honored for the show’s rescheduled date, which hasn’t been announced.

Buffett’s “Life on the Flip Side Redux Tour” was also cut short on doctor’s orders last September because of “health issues and brief hospitalization,” according to an announcement on Buffett’s website. Shows set for Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, were canceled, and Las Vegas and San Diego tour dates were rescheduled to earlier this year.

Buffett’s hit 1977 song “Margaritaville” was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry last month. The award-winning country-rock artist is known for his tropical-infused songs such as “Son of a Son of a Sailor” and “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes.”

“You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined,” he said to fans in his statement. “Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty.”

