Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug trafficking

Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years of federal prison and five years of post-release supervision Wednesday, nine months after he pleaded guilty to his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. The Paterson, N.J., rapper, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was one of six co-defendants who pleaded guilty after they were accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine and other controlled substances. Maxwell’s role was as a “kilogram-level redistributor,” said a news release from U.S. District Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York. Maxwell’s charge came with a minimum five-year prison sentence, and prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to seven to nine years.

“Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today,” he said Wednesday during his sentencing, according to the Associated Press.

According to court filings, the group used the U.S. Postal Service and vehicles with hidden compartments to transport drugs from the West Coast to Suffolk County, N.Y., where they were stored before being sent out to dealers. The defendants then allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine on Long Island and in New Jersey over a year starting in June 2019.

Maxwell’s defense attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. Throughout the case, attorneys maintained that Maxwell participated in the drug scheme because he was financially struggling during the covid-19 pandemic.

Maxwell, 31, was first arrested in October 2021 at Citi Field in Queens, where he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival. He was released on a $500,000 bond in November 2021 but was arrested again in August of last year, after he held a weapon and threatened to kill someone while he was on FaceTime with them, according to a court document.

In March, New Jersey corrections officer Anthony Cyntje, one of the co-defendants, was also sentenced to six years in prison, and the remaining four defendants still await their sentencing.

The artist is best known for his debut single “Trap Queen,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and received two Grammy nominations for best rap performance and best rap song.

