Celine Dion cancels tour after stiff-person syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion has canceled the remaining dates of her Courage world tour while she receives treatment for the rare neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome. “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” the Canadian singer wrote in an announcement on Instagram.

Dion announced in December that she was diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition that causes muscle stiffness and spasms. The medical disorder has made it harder for her to walk and sing, she said at the time.

The rest of her European tour, which was going to include 42 performances in cities such as Amsterdam, Paris, London and Berlin, was scheduled to resume this August until April 2024. Dion previously performed 52 concerts before pausing the tour in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now,” a news release Dion posted said.

Stiff-person syndrome experts say symptoms don’t usually affect a person’s life span and can be managed through treatment, but the disorder, believed to be autoimmune, can be painful. In some cases, it can affect the muscles used for speech and singing.

The Grammy-winning megastar, best known for “My Heart Will Go On” and other ’90s hits, was most recently involved in filming and recording new songs for “Love Again,” a rom-com starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan.

Dion ended her message to fans: “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

