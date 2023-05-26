Who will win ‘Succession’? The key players in the finale’s corporate drama

Logan Roy

Founder and former CEO

To his children and all those who work for him, Logan Roy appears larger than life. “I’m a hundred feet tall,” he says, “these people are pygmies.” Only bits and pieces of Logan’s earlier life are revealed to the audience. He crossed over from Europe on a ship in conditions his children can’t imagine; he was physically beaten as a child; his first wife was checked into a mental health institute; and he may have held himself responsible for the tragic death of his baby sister.

How Logan treats his children and employees makes him tougher to empathize with. He spends much of the series lying to his children, playing them against one another only to cheat them in one fell swoop when they dare to enter his fray. Logan “couldn’t hold a whole woman in his head,” his daughter said at his funeral.