‘Spider-Man 2’: What to know about this year’s big PlayStation game

It taps into PlayStation 5’s horsepower

The PlayStation 5 is now about three years old, but rare is the video game made exclusively for the platform. The coronavirus pandemic hobbled game development, and its effects are still felt today, with many studios struggling to create products, and Sony having difficulty moving them thanks to the global supply chain logjam. This has made many studios develop games for the 10-year-old PlayStation 4, with cleaner-looking versions made for the fifth console. But because these games are made to cater to old technology, they’re never designed to take full use of the fast memory within the PS5.

Not so with “Spider-Man 2,” which is built from the ground up for the newer console. Insomniac Games already has one original title exclusively for the PS5, “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” which took advantage of the solid-state drive to allow fast loading of other dimensions and worlds in the space-age adventure. It’s easy to trace the DNA of an Insomniac Games title. The open-world Xbox exclusive “Sunset Overdrive” paved the way for the first Spidey title. Now Spidey is absorbing the lessons from “Ratchet.” The PS5 allows you to move more quickly through the city.

“As a player, you can build up more speed, you can use the wings and wind tunnels to go even faster, and that helps enable things like crossing the river into the new boroughs that we built. All of those things are part of the PS5 experience,” said Smith, the game director.

The speedy loading also helps with the new feature to switch perspectives between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. On the PS4, switching characters could take several seconds of loading time. On the PS5, it’ll be practically be instantaneous.

