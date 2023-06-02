Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

John Singer Sargent’s 1903 portrait of Teddy Roosevelt dominates a large gallery in the National Portrait Gallery’s exhibition, “1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions.” It shows Roosevelt with his right hand extended, tightly gripping the spherical cap of a newel on a White House staircase. Sargent, who was trying to find the perfect spot, light and pose for the official portrait, had apparently irritated the 26th president with his demands. At one point, the president turned around and harrumphed at the artist, and it was this moment Sargent captured for posterity.

But the gesture, a fist tightly clenching a spherical object, is also a visual analogue for Roosevelt’s foreign policy and imperial ambitions. The globe is a plaything, an object that fits neatly in his grasp. Both readings of the painting — an image of impatience, an image of imperialism — are valid, they reinforce each other. American ambition at the crucial moment in history explored in this thoughtful and discomfiting exhibition had both political and psychological roots. It involved wars, trade and treaties, but it also expressed national character.

The curators of this exhibition, which is the best and most engaging work the National Portrait Gallery has done in a decade, point out that the year 1898 is a pivotal moment — with a war against Spain and the annexation of Hawaii — yet also part of a longer timeline of territorial aggression, displacement and genocide. They use portraiture, photography, maps, press imagery and documents to explore the United States’s colonization of Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Philippines, Guam and Hawaii. They also include board games designed to exploit the public fervor for expansionism, including a Parker Brothers product called The Rough Riders: A Game, which played off Roosevelt’s self-promotion of his military service in Cuba during the wars of 1898.

War, which had traumatized the country in the 1860s, was now an adventure, child’s play, something the United States was good at. One section of the exhibition focuses on naval power during an age when ships were fueled by coal and needed to be regularly restocked if they were to move seamlessly about the globe. Hawaii and Guam were two convenient places to do that, and they made it possible for the United States to project power across the Pacific Ocean. Board games taught people to think strategically about these issues, reinforcing the connection between naval power and capitalism, which required expanding markets and access to natural resources around the globe. And capitalism created prosperity — unequally distributed and precarious for the working class — which produced the leisure time to play board games.

It isn’t easy to tell this story. The people most impacted by colonial and imperial ventures were rarely public figures and left few if any portraits behind. Instead, we have a record of the power players, both those who prosecuted the wars and territorial land grabs and the leaders of resistance and independence movements. The war against Spain exploited internal divisions in Spain’s overseas colonies, including independence movements in Cuba, the Philippines and Puerto Rico. The United States seemed at first the ally of local elites who bristled at Spanish domination; later, it simply assumed the imperial mantle it had wrested from a beleaguered and quickly defeated Spain.

Less than a year after it defeated Spanish forces in the Philippines, the United States fought another war against the First Philippine Republic, and it later captured Emilio Aguinaldo, its president and the man who declared its independence from the United States. Aguinaldo, a controversial figure who later sided with the Japanese during the Second World War, is seen in the exhibition in a photograph as a handsome young man with piercing eyes and in an 1898 caricature as a dark-skinned schoolboy in a dunce cap being lectured about self-governance by Uncle Sam.

The politics of imperialism are complex and made for what seem today strange alliances. The Anti-Imperialist League, organized in 1898, opposed U.S. expansionism on the principled grounds that it was contrary to the basic ideals of self-governance and independence enshrined in the United States’s founding documents. But prominent members of the group, including the labor leader Samuel Gompers and Sen. Benjamin Tillman of South Carolina, argued that annexing new territories would bring a flood of non-White people into the United States. Racism against Black, Brown and Asian people was a powerful motivator for many who opposed U.S. overseas policy at the time.

Among the work on view is a finely made classical portrait from the 1820s depicting Harriet Bradford Tiffany Stewart, an early missionary to Hawaii. Protestant missionaries from the United States established a foothold in the island kingdom and gained political power and influence throughout the 19th century. They brought with them Christianity, tuberculosis and American arrogance, which culminated in a coup d’état against the native Queen Lili‘uokalani in 1893 after she proposed a new constitution that would have limited the political sway of European and American businessmen.

Lili‘uokalani is seen in a majestic 1891-92 portrait by William F. Cogswell, which deploys the visual iconography of European aristocratic portraiture to legitimize the queen’s power on the world stage. Her portrait is substantially larger than Sargent’s portrait of Roosevelt, but it failed in its intended purpose. Despite an official U.S. investigation of the coup, which determined it was illegal, the United States sided with the powerful U.S. business barons in Hawaii, annexing the territory in 1898 and absorbing it with statehood in 1959.

Throughout the exhibition, a recurring theme appears in the rhetoric and imagery. The world is messy; the United States is orderly. Colonialism and imperialism were a kind of cleaning-up operation, interventions in places where things seemed too chaotic or confused for democracy or self-governance. The Cuban revolution against Spain saw atrocities on both sides, and newspaper accounts of Spanish cruelty helped enlist sympathy for the Cuban revolutionaries. The coup in Hawaii and later the annexation were marketed as a necessary steps against political disorder.

A fascinating painting by Ildefonso Sanz y Doménech, a Spanish medical officer and artist, depicts the U.S. Navy’s defeat of a Spanish flotilla in Manila Bay in 1898. Sanz was aboard one of the Spanish ships, yet his painting seems to glorify U.S. power. The American ships, under the command of George Dewey, are neatly arrayed in a perfect line of battle, each one a copy of the one behind it, flags flying, guns blazing, bristling with armor. The Spanish forces didn’t stand a chance.

Power is seductive, and this painting uses the visual contrast between technology and order on one side and the chaos of defeat on the other to make the oldest and most brutal of political arguments: Might is right. This exhibition digs into that idea, both before and after 1898, to trace its long legacy in our national sense of self. It also reminds viewers that many of the wrongs perpetrated in 1898 remain open and vital issues for the descendants of those who suffered them. Puerto Rico remains a U.S. territory, and its inhabitants are U.S. citizens. But many of its economic and political woes are a direct result of its anomalous status and policy decisions that have benefited mainland economic interests over local autonomy and dignity.

In 1898, the preferred terminology for U.S. imperialism used words like territory or possessions, rather than colonies. Throughout much of the past 125 years, the United States avoided the naked land grabs of 1898, opting for political, economic and military interventions that often brought yet more chaos to places perceived as too chaotic to govern themselves. The erasure of history has been swift and effective. Many of the names of people who resisted U.S. domination will be new to most visitors. Americans on the mainland are probably more aware of Hawaiian cuisine than Hawaiian history. The Smithsonian is packed with objects — some of them on view in this exhibition — gathered during the conquest and governance of these colonies, and the history of that material is only just beginning to be explored.

The habits of mind that perpetuate imperialism, especially the blunt dichotomy between order and chaos, remain in force today, in the United States and other countries with imperial legacies and ambitions. The most costly and destructive foreign policy decision of the past half century, the 2003 invasion of Iraq, was sold largely as an effort to bring stability and order to a country that was falsely advertised to have weapons of mass destruction. Vladimir Putin has used the idea of chaos on his borders to market his invasion of Ukraine.

Someday, perhaps, we will see new galleries of portraits, explaining these more recent forays into imperial thinking. An honest engagement with exhibitions like this one might help build future resistance to such folly.

1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions Through Feb. 25 at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. www.npg.si.edu

