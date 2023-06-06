Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a good run while it lasted. The boxy gray granite building on New York’s Upper East Side, designed by Marcel Breuer, served as the home of the Whitney Museum of American Art from 1966 until 2015. It was a prickly but gracious place to see art, austere but strangely comforting, especially for anyone allergic to the wealth so ostentatiously on display in the surrounding neighborhood. With a single upper-floor window facing Madison Avenue, a gimlet eye in a square monocle, it was a bit of a paradox: A fortress that invited you in while keeping the world at bay.

After the Whitney moved out, the Breuer building enjoyed a glorious autumnal chapter as a museum space. The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted special exhibitions there until 2021, investing some $15 million in sprucing up the place. And then the Frick Collection began using the space as a temporary home while renovating its Fifth Avenue building. It’s dubbed the Frick Madison — where the collection remains on view until March 2024 — and the experience is revelatory. Freed of the architectural fustian of the Frick’s Gilded Age home, the art breathes anew, each painting in its own world rather than entwined with others as part of a decorative ensemble.

But the building has now been sold, for a reported $100 million, to Sotheby’s, the international broker of art and luxury goods. In September 2025, it will reopen as a premiere gallery space for the auction house giant. Sotheby’s, which will retain its current New York headquarters building on York Avenue, said in a statement that it will hire an architect to “to sensitively review the internal spaces and maintain key elements such as the building’s striking lobby.” Company spokesperson Karina Sokolovsky added no new details to that statement in an email to The Washington Post, but she said that as the home to the new Sotheby’s galleries, the Breuer building “will continue to be free and open to the public.”

There is an important difference between a building that is “open to the public” and a public building, and that distinction may explain the palpable sadness among art lovers on social media after news of the sale broke. If you tend to use the term “art world” to refer to everything from giant auction houses and international art fairs to public museums and the scholarly apparatus of academia and professional curators, then the Sotheby’s purchase seems like a good outcome for a building that might have been sold into private hands for some non-art-world use. But if the art market seems like an excrescence on a more limited and refined definition of the art world — focused on art, artists, museums, nonprofit arts organizations and the passion of art lovers and connoisseurs — then Sotheby’s capture of the building is impossible to celebrate.

Yes, there will still be art on view, and the public will be invited to view it. But the Breuer will no longer be a public building. The invitation to the public is now conditional, and the purpose of that invitation is commercial, to create buzz and a marketable aura around art that is about to be entombed in the caverns of wealth, perhaps out of public view for decades or centuries. Museums exist to preserve culture; the art market exists to make a profit off the exchange of a commodity. Going to the Breuer will be like going to a wake.

For many people, including me, the art market is at best a necessary evil that provides a living to a fractional slice of the world’s artists. It also drives too many fine artists into repetition and an inhibiting, self-conscious brand awareness of their work, which is often infused with a defensive irony about the mechanics of capitalism that are making the artist rich. The art market feels like “the other side” of actual art, wholly unrelated to the way I experience art, which almost never includes knowing how much any particular work might cost.

Critics of museums say they can feel unwelcoming. The architecture may be too imposing and the admission price too high. The atmosphere of the experience, the unwritten rules and expectations about how to behave and dress, may also be intimidating. But I would say the same thing of commercial art galleries, which I find as off-putting as some people find museums. I almost certainly can’t afford anything on view — even if I was inclined to buy something — which makes the experience a bit like walking into a high-end boutique only to discover that the cheapest thing is, say, a flimsy scarf with a $1,200 price point.

The genuine welcome in this kind of space is reserved for people who can afford the product. The welcome to the rest of us is provisional. Museums may not get the tone right every time, but the welcome they extend today is authentic.

The transfer of the building to Sotheby’s is a symbolic transformation, as well. Museums certainly depend on agglomerations of wealth to build collections and sustain their mission, and artists are no strangers to greed. But museum culture has been colonized largely by people on the outside of that kind of wealth: scholars, curators, artists and art lovers. All too often, public institutions have to court the wealthy, but smart public institutions speak the language of their larger audience. Sotheby’s, on the other hand, conjoins words like “art” and “luxury goods” as if there was no distinction between them.

Sotheby’s Chief Financial Officer Jean-Luc Berrebi made that explicit in a statement distributed with the press announcement of the sale. “Architecturally significant real estate in prime locations is key to our strategy of expanding and enhancing our global footprint to meet collectors where they are.” Note that: “To meet collectors where they are.” The rest of the statement is full of marketing claptrap about “global networks” and “marquee locations” and “client experiences.”

This language doesn’t just grate on the ears, it expresses a world view antithetical to the way most people who inhabit the smaller, more precisely defined art world think. The smaller art world resents the larger, commercial art world, but in a particular way, without what is sometimes called ressentiment, based on envy and faltering self-esteem. The art world once represented by the Breuer building resents the commercial art world because the commercial side of things simply gets art wrong. It doesn’t understand the purpose or genuine experience of art in any meaningful way.

I remember going to the Breuer as a young man and feeling happily safe there from the rest of New York, which was overwrought with hustle and ambition. The entrance was accessed by crossing a short bridge over the below-ground garden and cafe. It was a moat, securing the keep from neighborhoods full of outrageously priced antique stores, buildings with doormen and restaurants that would demolish your monthly food bill in a single sitting. The actual condition of entry wasn’t the admission fee, but the attitude you brought to the experience. It was better to be poor and engaged than rich and bored, and if there was some self-aggrandizement in that world view, it was a survival mechanism in a city that celebrated people like the youngish Donald Trump and the ghastly hotel magnate Leona Helmsley.

The austerity of the Breuer building — which serves the Frick collection now on view so well — wasn’t just an architectural style, but an essential part of its public message. Everything was distilled down to its essence, including the response the building seemed to demand of its visitors. This wasn’t a place to worship art, but something more difficult: to take it seriously, undistracted by the world. And when one did encounter glimpses of the outside world, through those curious windows that Breuer distributed with such care, it felt unreal and trivial, like seeing some familiar commercial on television with the sound turned off.

The Breuer building is all the more miraculous given where it sits: on a small corner parcel just some 98 by 125 feet. By pulling the entrance back from the street and extending the upper floors above it, Breuer maximized both the usable floor space and the sense of separation from the city. Often, buildings that step outward as they rise feel oppressive, as if the extension of the upper floors over the ground-level footprint is about surveillance, like a guard tower rising over a prison yard. But Breuer leaned into the fortresslike implications of his design, arguing that in a world of skyscrapers and giant infrastructure, the museum should “be an independent and self-reliant unit.”

The building felt defensive, but it was defending the right things. Now, it’s a marquee location in the portfolio of a company offering tailored client experiences. Drop by in 2025 if you want to. If nothing else, you can eavesdrop on the chatter and discourse of an art world utterly alien to the values Breuer tried to embed in this magnificent modern box.

