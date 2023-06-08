Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We seem to be reliving the early days of photography. Pictures circulating of familiar East Coast landmarks, New York’s skyline and the monuments of Washington look oddly old-fashioned, icons lost in a monochrome haze of orange or yellow. The smoke from wildfires in Canada has blurred the edges of the landscape and softened its contours, like an old salt print. Even the sky viewed with the naked eye resembles a 19th-century print, a washed-out blank space, like the cloudless, overexposed skies of the world captured on glass plates a century and a half ago.

People have shared these images on social media in what seems an effort to verify their reality. Is this really happening? Am I seeing what I think I’m seeing? The reality that matters, the reality that is meaningful to doctors who have advised against going outdoors, or scientists who connect the dots of climate change, requires a faith in reason and facts that not everyone professes. But perhaps the truth of these images, shared again and again, might muster converts to the less palpable but more essential reality that our world is rapidly changing in ways that may make it uninhabitable.

There is no simple mechanism by which images shape public opinion, and the photographs of a sepia-toned world now flooding Instagram and Twitter fall into a problematic category. They are accidentally beautiful, rather like an 80 degree day in January is accidentally pleasurable. To some, they may suggest the science fiction scenography of a dystopian film; to others, they render the present moment visually akin to Eugène Atget’s 19th-century France — haunting, sepulchral, yet oddly beautiful. Both readings are meaningful: This is a vision of the future we recklessly bequeath to our children, and yet old cityscapes remind us that our air was often much more polluted, by coal smoke and other toxins than it is now.

Perhaps these images have circulated widely not just because they inspired disbelief but also because we need to sort through their mixed messages. If you accept the basic facts of climate change — and if the fecklessness of our political response to the crisis terrifies you — then photographs of smoke-dimmed cities feel somehow egregious and superfluous, supplementary data confirming facts already on the table. We have the evidence we need; now it’s time to act. Yet more visual confirmation of the crisis — even strangely beautiful, black-and-white images of the Washington Monument or Manhattan skyscrapers — only adds to the anxiety, now tending to panic.

But it also reminds us that change is possible, that the world doesn’t need to be this way. Visually, the images suggest a sense of being smothered by the air itself. But old photographs are also a document of old technologies, imperfect chemical processes, methods of reproduction that would yield to more precise forms of printing with sharper detail and eventually color. Part of the beauty of an old photograph is what an engineer or scientist might consider its flawed technology, which reminds us that technology is always producing more powerful tools. The tools we need to reverse climate change are already here, and perhaps even better ones will emerge. What we lack is the will to change.

One of the most exciting exhibitions now on view is Josh Kline’s “Project for a New American Century” at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York. Kline uses video, sculpture and installation to explore the social, political and environmental crises we are facing. Capitalism is degrading us, killing us and befouling our world. But Kline’s work transcends the jeremiad and grapples with the persistence of beauty as a basic adaptive tool. And unlike any other artist I’ve encountered recently, he works simultaneously in the utopian and dystopian mode.

One of the most disturbing yet beautiful of Kline’s works is a short film called “Adaptation,” made between 2019 and 2022. It shows Manhattan reimagined after the world’s ice has melted, its streets now canals connecting empty buildings rising from the flood. But the water is oddly serene, the city strangely hushed while a boat floats through the post-apocalyptic world in a way that suggests both melancholy and wonder. New York is still beautiful, and perhaps the people on that vessel — workers who must be out in the world no matter what its state of decay and destruction — look at Manhattan with some of the wistfulness we now see in the photographs of Atget.

Kline’s work is both a warning and a reminder that we are not powerless. Whether we want to or not, we will continue to see the world as beautiful, even as we edge it to destruction. Beauty isn’t a choice but an essential adaptive mechanism. And therein lies the utopian power of his dystopian vision. For as long as we continue to find beauty in the world, even in frightening scenes like those being made today, we may still save ourselves. They capture our reckless, manic, new sublime, full of tempests, floods and preternaturally brilliant sunsets, and like the sublime of the old philosophers, that terrifying beauty also reminds us of our own ability to fashion the world.

That seems the best way to process the eerie, disconcerting, accidental enchantment of this week’s images. There’s a bitter truth to the scenes of smoke and haze, and the way out of this mess is going to be extraordinarily difficult. But there is always the possibility that at some point a few decades from now, our children will look back on them rather like we look back at photographs of the great coal-fired fogs of London. The air was killing people, yet images of that air suggest mystery and intrigue, and inspire a curious nostalgia for a fictional past.

If beauty is a tool, what matters is how we use it. Images that capture the inadvertent loveliness of our faltering planet won’t change the politics of climate change in any simple, direct way. We might hope that an accumulation of this kind of imagery would suddenly tip the scales, and that resistance to science and social change would simply evaporate. That’s wishful thinking. But their beauty has a lesser though not insignificant power: to remind us yet again that the world is worth saving, and that we’re the only ones who can do it.

