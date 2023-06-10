Marlon Wayans didn’t want to check his carry-on bags. It ended with police.

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Actor Marlon Wayans was stopped from boarding a flight and cited by Denver police Friday, after becoming upset when a gate agent asked him to check his carry-on luggage. The performer — a former “In Living Color” cast member and one of the comedy world’s famous Wayans brothers — arrived at Denver International Airport and was supposed to fly United Airlines first class to Kansas City, Mo., for an improv comedy club performance later that night.

But before getting on the plane, Wayans hit some turbulence. In a video he recorded at the airport and posted to Instagram, he complained that a United agent told him he had too many bags. Most airlines limit passengers to one or two.

“This agent was clearly picking on me. He asked me to consolidate my bags and I complied. Then said now I have to check the bag because now since I consolidated it into one bag it was too big,” Wayans wrote. United prohibits carry-on luggage larger than 9-by-14-by-22 inches.

At that point, Wayans — a self-proclaimed “mild mannered” frequent flier — said he took his ticket from the counter and tried to board without checking his luggage.

He didn’t get very far.

“A customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft,” a United spokesperson told The Washington Post. “The customer won’t be flying on United to his destination.”

Denver police officers were then called to the gate, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to The Post. After officers spoke with all the parties involved, they gave Wayans a citation for disturbing the peace and released him.

The actor, who starred in the 2004 comedy flick “White Chicks” alongside his brother Shawn and has collaborated with his brothers on a number of hit projects, felt disrespected. He said he watched a White passenger — in coach, no less — board the same plane with three bags, although social media commenters noted that the picture he posted appeared to show typical luggage for cabin crew members, who are allowed to board with more bags than passengers.

But his discontent is shared by many travelers, who find themselves at risk of forking over additional fees as airlines crack down on their carry-on luggage rules.

“If this is how @UnitedAirlines_ treats their first class customers …. I’d rather fly any competitor coach,” Wayans tweeted, and in another post showed a photo of himself flying on American Airlines as he finished his journey to Kansas City, where he said he missed the start of his performance.

Wayans’s representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional comment. He said on Instagram he plans to contact his lawyers and, in true “White Chicks” fashion, write a letter to United’s chief executive.

