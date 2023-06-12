Pat Sajak, host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ says 41st season will be his last

The wheel has landed on “retirement” for Pat Sajak.
He wrote that his final season, which airs in September, will be his 41st.
Sajak and longtime co-host Vanna White have beamed into countless homes throughout the years. With the 2020 death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the retirement of Sajak means the end of an era in American game shows.
Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) June 12, 2023
