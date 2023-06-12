The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Pat Sajak, host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ says 41st season will be his last

Updated June 12, 2023 at 8:14 p.m. EDT|Published June 12, 2023 at 8:04 p.m. EDT
“Wheel of Fortune” hosts Pat Sajak, right, and Vanna White speak as they are inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Broadcasting Hall of Fame in Las Vegas on April 9, 2018. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
The wheel has landed on “retirement” for Pat Sajak.

Sajak announced Monday on Twitter that the upcoming season of “Wheel of Fortune” will be his last after four decades as host.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” he tweeted.

He wrote that his final season, which airs in September, will be his 41st.

Sajak and longtime co-host Vanna White have beamed into countless homes throughout the years. With the 2020 death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, the retirement of Sajak means the end of an era in American game shows.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more.

