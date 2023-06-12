Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair’ killed in motorcycle accident

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Treat Williams, a veteran actor who played leading roles in TV drama “Everwood” and movie “Hair” based on a musical, has died following a road accident in Vermont, the state police said in a statement. He was 71. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The crash involving an SUV and Williams’s motorcycle occurred about 5 p.m. Monday on Route 30 in Dorset, the police said. Williams suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany, N.Y., where he was pronounced dead, according to a state police statement. The crash is being investigated, the statement added.

His role as a rebel hippie George Berger in the musical comedy “Hair,” set against the backdrop of Vietnam War, won him a Golden Globe nomination. His role in the WB series “Everwood” — as a Manhattan doctor who moves to a fictional Colorado town after the death of his wife — earned him two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

He was also part of the popular “Chicago Fire” series until his character’s death in Season 7.

Hours before his death, Williams had posted about the pleasure of mowing grass on his Twitter account. He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, with whom he had two children.

