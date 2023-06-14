In ‘Past Lives,’ making peace with the present

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To write the opening scene of her debut film “Past Lives,” Celine Song stepped outside herself. The new semi-autobiographical feature begins with a shot of an Asian woman sitting at a bar between two men — one also Asian, the other White — but the conversation we hear is not theirs. Instead, we listen to the off-screen commentary of other patrons trying to determine what’s going on between the three of them. Is the woman in a relationship with one of the men? Why aren’t the other two speaking to the White guy as much?

A love triangle would be a fair guess, though this isn’t the typical sort. At its center is Nora (Greta Lee), a New York playwright in her mid-30s whose childhood sweetheart, Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), visits her for the first time since her family left Seoul more than 20 years ago. Nora lives in the East Village with her husband of several years, Arthur (John Magaro), a Jewish American writer who admits to feeling a bit insecure about Hae Sung coming to town. In a different lifetime, Nora might have ended up with her old friend, instead.

“Past Lives,” now in theaters, takes place during three different eras of Nora’s life: her childhood, young adulthood and the present day. It challenges its characters — and viewers — on a philosophical level. Primed for a classic tale of a woman torn between two love interests, we instead watch her navigate the conflicting emotions that come with embracing how her life turned out while grieving what could have been.

Nora, a fictionalized version of Song, launches on a journey the filmmaker says she found to be “ineffable but commonplace” among her friends when she shared her real-life experience of sitting at a bar with her Korean childhood sweetheart and American husband, the past and present mingling on bar stools. Her friends had their own stories, too.

“It’s a part of all our lives, this extraordinary feeling that you get sometimes where part of yourself that is contradicting another part of yourself is asking to be reconciled,” Song says. “But there’s nothing you can really do to reconcile it, except to just exist and to really live.”

Threaded throughout “Past Lives” is the Korean concept of in-yun, which refers to the fated ties between two people whose paths cross, potentially over the course of many lifetimes. The characters flirt with the notion — sometimes literally, as Nora at one point jokes that it’s “just something Koreans say to seduce someone” — but the film itself is enamored with it. What role does destiny play in the connections we form to others?

Nora and Hae Sung meet as classmates in Seoul, bonding as they walk home from school each day. As preteens they go on a “date” to a sculpture garden, prancing around the grounds as their mothers look on. Nora’s mother breaks the news that her family plans to move to Canada soon. Asked why — as she and her husband, both artists, can work anywhere — she responds, “If you leave something behind, you gain something, too.”

Song, too, lived in Canada before moving to New York as a young adult to pursue a career in playwriting. She supposes she could have written the character as Korean American, skipping Canada altogether, but it felt important for her to be “twice an immigrant.” When you move as a child, you don’t usually have much input in the matter. But when Nora moves to New York as an adult, Song says, it’s clear “she really wanted to do that.”

“Being an immigrant is actually a fundamental part, then, of her character,” Song adds.

Though she isn’t always tasked with easy choices, Nora is a decisive protagonist. She follows her ambition. Hae Sung teases her throughout the film about her lofty goals; her childhood gaze on the Nobel Prize for literature shifts to a Pulitzer 12 years later, and to a Tony in the present day. Lee, the actress who plays Nora, says she was drawn to how “unapologetically certain” the character could be “in terms of what she wants.”

“I found that to be a really fascinating place to approach the love triangle from,” Lee says.

Arthur and Nora meet at a writers’ retreat, where she introduces him to the concept of in-yun. When the film jumps ahead a dozen years, the couple has been married for several. In all that time, Arthur has never mentioned to Nora that she mumbles in Korean while asleep. “You dream in a language I can’t understand,” he finally says. She reassures him that, despite the different ways her life could’ve gone, this is where she is supposed to be.

Nora’s acceptance of what comes her way falls in line with Eastern philosophy, according to Song, who says that “so much more about the Western conception of destiny is about going out to find it.” The return of a long-lost childhood love could prompt a slew of what-ifs — but those sorts of questions don’t seem to haunt Nora. She knows where she stands.

“It doesn’t mean she shouldn’t and won’t grieve the possibilities that are over,” Song says. “Hae Sung’s gift to Nora in the movie is that he shows up to basically grieve together, to ask Nora to acknowledge that this little girl existed and that there is another life she lost.”

While Nora and Hae Sung reconnect online 12 years after her family leaves Seoul — via email and video chat — she doesn’t see him again in person until he arrives in New York as a 30-something engineer. She wraps him in a hug when they reunite in Madison Square Park, after which they make their way to Jane’s Carousel in Brooklyn.

They take a seat near the ride, which is located beneath a massive protective structure, “like a piece of childhood inside glass,” Song says. The location scouting for “Past Lives” was meticulous, as was the shooting schedule. According to Lee, most of the scenes with Nora and Hae Sung reconnecting as adults — in which they keep a physical distance, despite having been so close years ago — were shot before their initial reunion in the park.

Song instructed the actors not to touch until that embrace, “an experiment which I admit I initially balked at,” Lee says. But they agreed, and “the first time we hug, that tension — it pressurized it in a way I think was right for what that moment would be.”

“In its simplicity, [the film] insisted on showing certain things I wasn’t used to showing in that way,” Lee says.

Magaro and Yoo — who play Arthur and Hae Sung, respectively — were similarly kept apart until the scene in which their characters meet, when Nora brings Hae Sung home for dinner; Lee says Song used that first take in the film. There is an uncomfortable but gentle energy between the men, an exchange of broken English and Korean. Eventually, the trio decides to go out for pasta, and then to the bar where the film first finds them.

This time, we hear their words. Nora sits between Arthur and Hae Sung, translating until the conversation dwindles to its Korean-speaking participants. It turns out that, not unlike the other bar patrons, Nora and Hae Sung were discussing who they are to each other, and who they could have been. Hae Sung describes Nora as “someone who leaves.”

His sentiment isn’t bitter, according to Song, nor inaccurate. Nora did leave Seoul, and Hae Sung with it. She might have stayed back in another life. But that isn’t the life he knows.

“To me, love at the end of the day is about understanding,” Song says. “To know someone, in such a simple way. Hae Sung is displaying there that he knows her. He’s not saying, ‘How could you leave?’ He’s saying, ‘Oh, I know you leave. That’s what makes me love you.’”

