Never one to take things lying down, Joan Konkel has long made multilevel paintings, often overlaid with layers of wire mesh that produce shifting patterns and illusory light effects. Much of her recent work is more emphatically three-dimensional, giving it a kinship with the prints of Gail Shaw-Clemons, some of which pirouette gracefully off the wall. Painter Kelly Posey also adds another dimension to her work, although just visually: The depths hidden in her actually flat paintings can be fully perceived only through 3D glasses.

Konkel is known for topping her abstractions with mesh, often folded or crumpled, and sometimes with daubs of paint atop the netting. There are examples of that approach in “Dimensional Dialogue,” her Zenith Gallery show. Also included are entirely sculptural works, whether free-standing or wall-mounted. Where the local artist’s paintings often incorporate metal, her sculptures are sometimes made of pigmented canvas, so they resemble pictures that have been dissected and then reassembled in unexpected configurations. Some of the smaller ones dangle like curls of peel from a fruit that’s been pared in a single continuous motion.

“Totem en Noir” is a tower of stacked, painted-canvas forms, each roughly square but floppy rather than hard-edge. Another standing piece, the blue-and-silver “Crystal Sprout,” is a column draped loosely with sheets of diaphanous metal screening held together by a circular aluminum band near the top; above this clasp, the mesh strands appear to splash outward like jets from a fountain. The result, as in most of the artist’s creations, evokes uncertainty but also possibility. Although they’re made of solid stuff, Konkel’s artworks are hymns to ephemerality and change.

Shaw-Clemons is an expert in rainbow rolls, which in her case is not a kind of sushi. Also known as a gradient roll, the color effect is produced by placing daubs of differently hued ink on a roller and blending the discrete colors as they’re applied. The D.C. artist’s Pyramid Atlantic Art Center show, “Over the Rainbow: Color, Value and Form,” includes two-dimensional examples of the technique. But Shaw-Clemons moves beyond these smooth color transitions to create pieces that roll into three-dimensionality.

The printmaker applies bright inks cleanly and evenly, sometimes contrasting vividly hued circles and targets with the same shapes rendered in blacks and grays. “The Promise” stacks six monochromatic, haloed circles below seven printed in bold oranges and complementary blues. The crowning form protrudes above the top of the paper, which is just one of the ways Shaw-Clemons breaks free of the picture plane. She also positions gradient-printed sheets of paper, curled or twisted, atop lower sheets. Color parries color as curves play against flatness.

A few of the pieces are all the way off the wall, displayed in vitrines. These include a multicolored paper model of a sneaker (made in collaboration with Andy Yoder) and “Coney Island,” a pink horn flanked and encircled by additional curved paper segments. Other pieces are in an in-between phase, partway betwixt print and structure. Like the rainbow colors that brighten them, Shaw-Clemons’s sculptural prints are in a dynamic state of flux.

In a style as colorful as Shaw-Clemons’s, Posey’s abstract paintings emulate organic forms rather than geometric ones. The title of her DC Arts Center Nano Gallery show, “Microdose,” refers to a small quantity of a mind-altering drug, and thus to the trippy quality of the undulating imagery. But “micro” also hints at the individual size of the central pictures, a series of 4-by-4-inch squares collectively dubbed “Psychedelic Petri Dish.” Their teeming swirls and spirals suggest organisms visible only via a microscope.

Instead, the paintings are meant to be viewed through 3D glasses. Seen that way, the pictures simulate multiple, overlapping levels and boast colors so electric they appear to light up. The local artist’s show overflows the narrow confines of the Nano Gallery, and includes larger pieces, some of them round. The bigger pictures are vibrant, but their added size isn’t necessary. Posey can conjure an entire cosmos in a tiny, swarming square.

Joan Konkel: Dimensional Dialogue Through June 24 at Zenith Gallery, 1429 Iris St. NW.

Gail Shaw-Clemons: Over the Rainbow: Color, Value and Form Through June 25 at Pyramid Atlantic Art Center, 4318 Gallatin St., Hyattsville.

Kelly Posey: Microdose Through June 25 at DC Arts Center, 2438 18th St. NW.

Sense of Place

At first glance, only one of the three local oil painters in the current Fred Schnider Gallery show seems to be covered by its title, “Sense of Place.” David Sturtevant offers deadpan views of what might be ungentrified pockets of Arlington County. These pictures appear more rooted in geographic space than the works of Sharon Fishel, whose paintings of gardens are more symbolic than literal, and Sean Dudley, whose photorealist portraits are rendered on eccentrically shaped wooden panels.

Advertisement

Yet all three contributors can be said to depict subjective locales. Sturtevant’s gently impressionist pictures are not of actual sites, although the low-lying buildings and blacktop expanses are generically recognizable. The scenes are commonplace yet endowed with a certain drama by the compositions, in which one- and two-story buildings stretch all the way across the canvas, drawing a firm line between earth and grayish sky. The breach is almost violent, although everything else in the paintings is hushed and reassuringly ordinary.

Layered and patterned, Fishel’s colorful pictures look a bit like prints, although they are actually painted freehand. The artist combines floral shapes with geometric ones, as well as nature-derived ornamental motifs, in immersive arrangements that fill the frame. In places, paint seems to have been partly removed, giving the surface a weathered look. Fishel evokes fresh flowers and tattered wallpaper in the same image-packed field.

Painting mostly faces, Dudley offers hints of his subjects’ interior landscapes. His neoclassical style gets a twist from the pictures’ placement on curved pieces of wood that occasionally incorporate metal. One of the few rectangular works, “Final Girl,” pairs a painting of a young woman on one side with sheets of battered steel and copper on the other. The places Dudley depicts can be as revealing as a person’s eyes or as impenetrable as a metal slab.

Sense of Place Through June 25 at Fred Schnider Gallery of Art, 888 N. Quincy St., Arlington.

