AI music will be eligible for a Grammy, but only if a human helps

Songs composed using artificial intelligence could be eligible for the next Grammy awards, according to a new rule instituted by the Recording Academy. But you still have to be human to take home a trophy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New rules for the 66th Grammys state that music must have a significant element of human authorship to be considered for the respected awards in their respective categories. Naturally, the AI program itself cannot be nominated for any awards.

“The Grammy Award recognizes creative excellence,” the rules state. “Only human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration for, nominated for, or win a Grammy Award. A work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories.”

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy declined to comment further on update.

The change comes in the midst of public debate about the incorporation of AI technology into music, as computer-generated tracks mimicking the style and voice of famous artists disrupt the industry.

“Heart on My Sleeve,” a song created by TikTok user Ghostwriter977 that sounds like a synthetic mash-up between Drake and the Weeknd, has been listened to millions of times since its release in April, for example.

Alt-pop singer Grimes has endorsed the new technology, even releasing software that synthesizes her voice to generate music. Paul McCartney said he used an AI extraction tool to create a final song from the Beatles. But other musicians are more hesitant. “The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks,” Nick Cave wrote on his website after a fan sent him a ChatGPT-generated song based on his work.

Many are also concerned about the copyright issues involved in AI-generated music, as well as the moral conflicts that come with commodifying art. Concerns about AI creeping into movie and film scripts is a major issue in the ongoing writer’s strike in Hollywood.

The new Grammy rules also touch on some less existential issues.

The event will reduce the number of nominees in its “big four” categories — Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and Record of the Year — from 10 to eight for the next ceremony. There will also be three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Nominees are typically announced in November, and the ceremony is held the following February.

