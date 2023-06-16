Pete Davidson charged with misdemeanor reckless driving after car crash

Listen 1 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged actor and comedian Pete Davidson with misdemeanor reckless driving after he allegedly crashed into a fire hydrant and a residence in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Davidson was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and is scheduled to be arraigned July 27, Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, told The Washington Post.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” Risling said in a statement. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision.”

Davidson was allegedly driving at a high speed through Beverly Hills at about 11 p.m. local time March 4 when he lost control of his car and collided with the curb, a fire hydrant, and ultimately, the side of a home, according to media reports at the time. Davidson was reportedly in the car with girlfriend and actor Chase Sui Wonders.

“We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences,” Risling’s statement reads. “In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable.”

Representatives for Davidson did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment late Friday.

