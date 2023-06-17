Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his final weeks of high school, my son began reading Saul Bellow’s “The Adventures of Augie March” for a school assignment. One night last week he looked up and said, “Dad, listen to this.” Then, as if our roles set long ago were reversed and I had to adjust to a new reality — that he would deliver the bedtime stories to me — he began reading:

“I was no child now, neither in age nor in protectedness, and I was thrown for fair on the free spinning of the world. If you think, and some do, that continual intimacy, familiarity, and love can result in falsehood, this being thrown on the world may be a very desirable even if sad thing. What Christ meant when he called his mother ‘Woman.’ That after all she was like any woman. That in any true life you must go and be exposed outside the small circle that encompasses two or three heads in the same history of love. Try and stay, though, inside. See how long you can.”

Hearing my son read this was intensely uncanny — and not just because “Augie March” is my favorite novel. It was uncanny because my son is 18 and, like Augie in the novel, about to be “thrown for fair on the free spinning of the world.” He is ready to leave, that’s to say.

The problem is, no one else in our family is quite ready. It’s going to take some time to adjust.

But that’s okay. To be a father, after all, is to be in a constant state of adjustment.

I think Rembrandt knew this. A few months before our son was born, I was living with his mother in London, where I loved going to the Wallace Collection, a gorgeous house museum in Marylebone. One of the Wallace Collection’s treasures is a painting by Rembrandt of his son Titus.

Titus’s mother was Saskia. She had four children with Rembrandt, but Titus was the only one who made it past infancy. The boy is thought to have been 16 when Rembrandt painted the picture now at the Wallace Collection.

That year, 1657, was one of great adjustment for the artist. It was also a troubled year. He had to move to a cheaper, smaller house after declaring bankruptcy. As a punishment, the painter’s guild to which he belonged imposed severe constraints on his activities, so Titus and his stepmother, Hendrickje Stoffels, set up a sort of dummy corporation to manage his affairs, with Rembrandt as their employee.

I can only wonder how all this made Rembrandt feel. One of the greatest painters of all time (and he surely knew this) had been reduced to penury, humiliated in front of his son. It couldn’t have felt great.

The rhetoric around fatherhood is all about capability and competence. It’s about lines of influence. Paternal pride. But that’s all propaganda. There is nothing so humbling as fatherhood. It’s embarrassing. If you stick around, your kids see all sides of you. They hear you snore. They see your hair fall out. They see you in weak moments. They watch, with heightened fascination, when you get things wrong.

And you do get them wrong. You reprimand them when they don’t really deserve it. You fail to say the right, supportive things at quite the right time. There are moments when you sense you should try to break through the carapace of evolving independence to express love, offer emotional support — but you rarely get the timing right. You make strange decisions under pressure.

It’s ugly. Thank God for moms. And sisters, too.

In any case, I like to imagine that Rembrandt, when he chose to paint Titus, was trying to adjust to his sobering new reality. Painting him was his way of doing so.

Rembrandt liked getting his sitters to dress up in costume. So he had Titus don a brown cloak with a big gold chain — deliberately evoking the Venetian portraits by Titian, wherein gold chains are a clear indicator of elevated status — and a large, velvety red beret. The paint itself is thickly textured. Titus’s rich, glossy hair falls in loose ringlets, framing his young face. If you’re familiar with Rembrandt’s many self-portraits, the effect is uncanny, as if time had suddenly gone in reverse.

Everyone knows that relations between fathers and sons can be fraught. (“If we weren’t so alike,” U2’s Bono sang of his father, “you’d like me a whole lot more.”) The chiaroscuro in Rembrandt’s painting of Titus evokes that ambivalence. But the single dark eye that’s not in shadow glistens with filial affection.

The painting, to me, is pure tenderness. Its poignant impact is heightened by the knowledge that Titus would die in a wave of bubonic plague that swept through Amsterdam in 1668 — one year before Rembrandt himself died.

Rembrandt’s portraits — especially his late portraits — were a big influence on the 20th-century painter Lucian Freud. I met Freud not long after moving to London, in 2001. A few days after our first lunch, he invited me to his studio to see a portrait he’d just finished. I arrived at the address in Holland Park and followed him up the stairs into a bare room dominated by a very tall portrait of a young, naked man, posing in a corner of that same room.

It was Freud’s son. He was a trained dancer, tall and thin, and in the painting he stands, naked, his chest flat and bony, his ribs revealed. His long, veiny arms hang by his side, and his relaxed, raw-looking hands casually frame his genitals. His stance lacks the grace or ease you might expect of a dancer. His body has an unaccountable forward lean, making him appear almost stuck, like one of the thwarted figures in Rodin’s “The Burghers of Calais.”

In the window we can see a reflection of the artist holding a paintbrush. In other words, Freud’s portrait of his son includes a self-portrait. Freud, it’s well-known, was not around during the childhoods of most of his children (he is said to have had 14). He occasionally painted them as children, but more often painted them as adults.

Those sittings — and there were many — must have been remarkable. Freud’s paintings took months and often more than a year to complete. In each case, his adult children (among them several novelists and artists, a fashion designer and a poet) spent long hours in his studio, adjusting, in very unusual circumstances, to a father who had rarely been present when they were children. As the paintings advanced inch by inch, the sessions continued day after day, crossing from one season to the next, interspersed with restaurant dinners, high jinks and rambling conversation.

The whole experience must have been deeply disorienting. Probably very beautiful at times yet very difficult at others. Freud was electrifying company: hilarious, mischievous, conspiratorial, shy. He had an animal alertness, an oblique take on things and a capacity for surprise that left you questioning everything in your life. He was certainly selfish. But he was a powerful artist, and he painted with tremendous honesty.

Freud also loved Rembrandt, and loved the Wallace Collection. Interestingly, though, he expressed reservations about the picture of Titus. “Rembrandt loved Titus so much he couldn’t quite do him straight,” he once said. In his own work, Freud wanted to avoid what he called “Titus disease,” or “Titusitis,” by which he meant indulgence toward a subject one loved too much.

This has always fascinated me — the idea, as Bellow put it, that “continual intimacy, familiarity, and love can result in falsehood”; that as an artist you can love a subject too much, and that so much feeling might get in the way of your work’s truth-telling power.

I actually think Freud loved the picture of Titus and said what he said more for rhetorical effect than out of conviction. But as a lesson in the difference between truth-telling and sentimentality, his observation is instructive. Most of us probably don’t want to emulate Freud’s idea of fatherhood. But it’s good to grasp that if we project too much sentiment onto our children, we get them wrong. Indeed, part of being a father is learning to see one’s children clearly, released from parental projections.

Of course, it works in reverse, too. Dads might love it when their children describe them as their “hero.” But I would rather be seen by those who love me as I really am: Fallible. Mortal. And on some deeper level, helpless.

Titian, whom I mentioned earlier, was also a father. He had two sons. They say his favorite was Orazio, who, when he grew up, became his father’s assistant. Like Titus, Orazio died in a wave of plague. The disease took his father first and then him.

Last year, I took my son to the National Gallery in D.C. I wanted to show him my favorite painting in the world: Titian’s portrait of Ranuccio Farnese. But it wasn’t on the walls that day, and is still in conservation.

Ranuccio was not Titian’s son. But like every boy, he was someone’s son. And to me, he represents something at once beautiful and intensely fraught about the condition of being a son, perceived by a hyper-aware artist who was also a father.

Ranuccio happened to be the grandson of Pope Paul III. He was just 12 when Titian painted him. His family had sent him to study with a private tutor in Padua. Titian painted this portrait when Ranuccio came to Venice to be installed as prior of a property there owned by the Knights of Malta. (Hence the undulating Maltese cross on his cloak, which he wears over a red doublet, embroidered with gold.) The boy holds a glove in one hand, an attempt at conveying adult nonchalance. But this is an affectation, a pose.

In truth, when you look closely at Ranuccio, everything looks just a little too big on him. That’s because big things were expected of him. He would be made a cardinal at 15 and by the time he died, at 35, he was bishop of Naples, Ravenna and Bologna. But Titian knew he was still just a boy, and into his black eyes and calf-soft face he infused as much tenderness as Rembrandt injected into his painting of Titus.

It is, as I said, my favorite painting in the world. Finding the words to explain why always feels difficult. Almost as hard — and as redundant — as finding words to express the love I feel for my children. It’s enough to say that Titian, working almost 500 years ago, captured something I felt on my first day of fatherhood in the maternity ward — an intuition that I would spend the rest of my life as a father adjusting — constantly adjusting — and never quite being ready for the next stage.

