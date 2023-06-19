Bebe Rexha says she’s ‘good’ after being struck by cellphone during concert

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bebe Rexha said she is feeling “good” after being struck in the face by a cellphone during her New York City concert on Sunday night. While performing at the Rooftop at Pier 17, Rexha was hit in the face by a cellphone thrown at her from the crowd. Video from the performance shows Rexha fall to her knees before she was rushed offstage.

The 33-year-old singer was brought to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to the New York Police Department. TMZ reported that Rexha needed three stitches from the attack.

Nicolas Malvagna, of Manalapan, N.J., was arrested at the concert and charged with assault, per the NYPD. The 27-year-old man “intentionally threw a cellphone” at the singer, police said in a statement.

On Monday, Rexha shared a photo of herself on Instagram, with a bruised left eye and a bandage above her left eyebrow. The caption read, “Im good.”

Rexha, 33, had been performing as a part of her ongoing “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour. She has future stops planned in cities such as Washington, Atlanta, Orlando and Philadelphia.

The singer-songwriter has been nominated for three Grammys, including best new artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards. She released her latest album “Bebe” earlier this year, which includes “I’m Good (Blue)” — a collaboration with David Guetta that samples Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Be Dee).”

Representatives for the pop singer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gift this article Gift Article