In “I’m a Virgo,” the new Prime Video series from director-musician Boots Riley, 13-foot-tall Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) breaks free from his sheltered childhood to discover the world — or at least Oakland, Calif. — in all its wonders and limitations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From the moment of his panic-inducing birth, Cootie’s massive size leads his adoptive parents — Lafrancine (Carmen Ejogo) and Martisse (Mike Epps), Cootie’s biological uncle — to keep him confined to their home (frequently under repair due to Cootie’s growth spurts), until teenage rebellion and the lure of a society he’s experienced only through comic books and TV leads him to break free.

Everything is heightened (take or leave the pun) in Cootie’s universe, which is infused with many of the surreal, anti-capitalist themes of Riley’s directorial debut, “Sorry to Bother You,” as well as the director’s love for Oakland, where he spent his formative years. Cootie’s adolescent awkwardness is magnified by the sheer logistics of navigating the space around him — he doubles over to see his love interest Flora (Olivia Washington) at the cultish burger chain where she works.

Likewise, “the Talk” that so many Black parents give to their children about the ways in which society might perceive them as a threat is similarly intensified. It’s a metaphor but barely: Cootie is literally 13 feet tall, but the looming physical threat he’s assumed to embody has long been ascribed to Black men (and Black women and Black children) of less imposing stature.

When Lafrancine and Martisse show Cootie news articles documenting centuries of so-called giants being met with violent force, the scene establishes a grim tradition of reminding Cootie that he could be caught and put on display — or worse. The sensational clips evoke the very real legacy of news organizations printing reports of “giant negroes” or otherwise reinforcing slavery-era stereotypes about Black people having superhuman strength.

These harmful tropes aren’t merely things of the past. The unarmed Michael Brown was — according to grand jury testimony from the Ferguson, Mo., police officer who fatally shot the 18-year-old in 2014 — so staggering in size that “the only way to describe it is that I felt like a five-year-old holding onto Hulk Hogan.” Before Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd, Chauvin’s lawyers repeatedly referenced Floyd’s size and “strength” in their defense at the 2021 trial.

The culture of policing and the negative effects it has on communities of color is a recurring theme in “I’m a Virgo.” Cootie finds an obnoxious enemy in “the Hero” (Walton Goggins), a self-proclaimed superhero who purports to enforce the law while channeling the resources of an Elon Musk and the self-importance of a thousand angry Karens.

Cootie isn’t the only character with special attributes: Flora moves at hyperspeed, which means she’s light-years ahead of the normies around her in nearly every respect. Subsequent sex scenes answer any questions about, er, mechanics while also leaning into the breathless, romantic fever of a new relationship. Another subset of Oakland residents are rendered in miniature — a development that unfolds hilariously even as it serves as a metaphor for downtrodden Oakland residents. Like the story behind Flora’s powers, this plot point is a bit undercooked when it comes to telling us what actually happened. This lack of clarity is “I’m a Virgo’s” main — though not fatal — flaw.

Jerome, who won an Emmy for his turn as Korey Wise in Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” is similarly electric here as the titular Virgo. His vulnerability is quite literally under a microscope as Cootie, but his co-stars — including Young and Brett Gray (“On My Block”) as Felix, another member of Cootie’s friend group — hold their own.

Epps adds himself to the canon of Black TV dads with rants about how Cootie has grown up with the luxury of not knowing how much it costs to live. “You think the food is just walking up in here?” Martisse asks Cootie. “A loaf of bread got legs, and just walked up in the house?”

Cootie finds community and acceptance in his growing inner circle, while being consistently aware of people who might exploit him — from the talent agent who sets him up with a live modeling gig that hypersexualizes him in the name of selling athletic wear, to a mysterious group of turtleneck-wearing strangers.

Riley’s series is imaginative and fantastical but grounded in the sobering realities of Cootie’s life as a Black man. While “I’m a Virgo” is strikingly cinematic, it also takes on shades of theater and spoken word. When Jones (Kara Young), a communist activist and member of Cootie’s friend group, wants to break down her anti-capitalist views, she does so in trippy vignettes complete with extras whose faces are obscured by thick blue fabric. The show’s writing credits are filled with playwrights, including Whitney White, Marcus Gardley and Michael R. Jackson, and a number of cast members (including the Tony-nominated Young) boast Broadway credits.

“I’m a Virgo” follows surreal narratives on shows including “This Fool,” “Mrs. Davis” and “Swarm.” Like the latter, from Donald Glover and fellow “Atlanta” alum Janine Nabers, the series belongs to a growing subset of what Nabers lovingly dubbed “weirdo Black shows” in a Washington Post interview this year. Historically, Black creators have been put into boxes that — outside of sketch comedy or animation — haven’t allowed for the wild and wacky approach of Riley and his peers.

For all its absurdism, “I’m a Virgo” does not rely on Cootie’s supersize frame to tell the coming-of-age story at its heart — even when the inevitable twists turn things up a notch, and Cootie is primed to become a hero of sorts. When his parents confront him about defying their wish that he keep a low profile, Cootie calls them out for denying him the simple pleasure of hearing thumping bass blast through a subwoofer.

“It moves through your body like waves, and it sings to your bones,” he says with wide-eyed innocence, high off his first night out at a club. “And you can feel the ground and the sky at the same time.”

(Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon, which owns Prime Video. Interim Post CEO Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.)

“I’m A Virgo” (seven episodes) premieres Friday on Prime Video.

