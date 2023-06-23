Tenoch Huerta drops out of Netflix film after sexual assault allegations

Tenoch Huerta, the breakout actor from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has dropped out of a Netflix film project days after being publicly accused of sexual assault.
Ríos, a saxophonist and activist who works to combat violence against women in Mexico, could not immediately be reached for comment. She posted a series of tweets on June 10 that called Huerta a “sexual predator” and accused him of assault, which the Los Angeles Times initially covered.
Huerta denied the allegations and said he had a consensual relationship with Ríos a few months before her tweets, the Times reported.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. The streaming giant announced “Fiesta en la madriguera” in late May, with Huerta set to star in the Mexican-produced film about a boy and his father attempting to obtain a Namibian pygmy hippo.
Born in Mexico, Huerta gained fame internationally for parts in projects such as “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Narcos: Mexico” before his breakout role as Namor in the “Black Panther” sequel last year. His performances and his advocacy for racial equality in the entertainment industry earned him rave reviews, including a spot on the Associated Press’s list of breakthrough entertainers.