Madonna spent several days in intensive care after developing a serious bacterial infection on Saturday. Her manager said in a statement that she will be postponing a world tour that was scheduled to kick off next month.

The singer, 64, remains under medical supervision, Guy Oseary said on Instagram, but is expected to make a full recovery. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”