Travis Scott will not face criminal charges over Astroworld crowd tragedy

A grand jury declined to indict rapper Travis Scott in connection with the crowd rush that killed 10 people and injured hundreds more during his 2021 Astroworld concert, Houston District Attorney Kim Ogg said Thursday.

"Our job is to determine if this tragedy involved criminal activity by anyone," Ogg said. "In this instance, the grand jury found that no crime did occur, that no single individual was criminally responsible."

“It is tragic that 10 innocent people were killed while trying to enjoy an evening of music and entertainment, something many of us do routinely and without a second thought to our safety. But a tragedy isn’t always a crime, and not every death is a homicide,” she said in a statement.

The grand jury also decided not to indict additional people connected to the festival who were involved in the investigation, including festival manager Brent Silberstein.

“We have believed in Travis’s innocence since the first day and today the grand jury agreed,” Scott’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, said in a statement. “For the last year and a half, Travis has been denied many sponsorships, endorsements, and concert opportunities because possible criminal charges have been hanging over his head. Now he is free to perform and resume his career without the threat of prosecution.”

An attorney for Silberstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decision comes nearly two years after a crowd surge at Scott’s annual event at the NRG Park in Houston led to hundreds of injuries and 10 deaths. Most victims died from compression asphyxia, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Since the tragedy, a barrage of lawsuits have piled up against Scott and the festival’s organizers, which includes the entertainment company Live Nation. The grand jury convened Thursday to consider a criminal indictment against Scott and others for the tragedy, Schaffer told The Washington Post.

Scott, Live Nation and other settled a lawsuit last year with the family of someone killed in the incident.

Scott is preparing to release his next album, “Utopia.” Marketing for the album is already underway through a Nike commercial, but no concrete release date has been shared.

